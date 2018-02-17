BWW TV Exclusive: David Yazbek and George Abud Bring the Sounds of THE BAND'S VISIT to 54 Below!

Feb. 17, 2018  

Earlier this week, Tony Award nominee and composer of the critically-acclaimed Broadway musical, The Band's Visit, David Yazbek returned to Feinstein's/54 Below for an encore show after six prior sold out events. Along with a band of the most exciting musicians in NYC, he was also joined by George Abud, whom Yazbek calls "The Band's Visit's secret-weapon." A wonderful actor/singer who is also a world-class instrumentalist on both violin and oud, George captivates Broadway audiences nightly in the role of Camal.

David Yazbek's previous credits include The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Women on The Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Boardwalk Empire, and the haunting Where in The World Is Carmen Sandiego theme.

Watch below as Yazbeck and Abud bring the sounds of The Band's Visit to the Feinstein's/54 Below stage!

