Broadway Sessions
Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Sessions

BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Sessions Spices Things Up for Hispanic Heritage Month!

Oct. 30, 2018  

Broadway Sessions celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15- October 15). We invited some of our favorite Latinx Broadway performers to share songs and stories reflecting their early hispanic influences on Broadway and beyond. Rodney Ingram (Phantom of the Opera), Yurel Echerezatta (Head Over Heels), Roddy Kennedy (Hamilton), Jennifer Sanchez (Pretty Woman), Julius Anthony Rubio (Frozen), Kathryn Allison (Aladdin) alongside "Rising Stars" AJ Alvarez and Hector Lionel enchanted the audience with heartfelt performances in both English and Spanish. Enjoy these highlights.

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie BeechmanTheater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Sessions Spices Things Up for Hispanic Heritage Month!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles







From This Author Ben Cameron

Ben Cameron has appeared on Broadway in the original companies of Wicked, Aida and Broadway's Footloose and has toured with Sweet Charity, Fame, Tommy, Footloose (read more...)

  • BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Sessions Spices Things Up for Hispanic Heritage Month!
  • BWW TV Exclusive: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Cast Blows the Roof Off of Broadway Sessions!
  • BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Sessions Raises a Glass (L'Chiam!) to Cast of Yiddish FIDDLER ON THE ROOF!
  • BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Sessions is GETTING THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Back Together!
  • BWW TV Exclusive: Great Times Call for DESPERATE MEASURES at Broadway Sessions!
  • BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Sessions Opens Up the Mic to Jamie Cepero, Corey Mach & More!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE