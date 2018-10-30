BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Sessions Spices Things Up for Hispanic Heritage Month!

Broadway Sessions celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15- October 15). We invited some of our favorite Latinx Broadway performers to share songs and stories reflecting their early hispanic influences on Broadway and beyond. Rodney Ingram (Phantom of the Opera), Yurel Echerezatta (Head Over Heels), Roddy Kennedy (Hamilton), Jennifer Sanchez (Pretty Woman), Julius Anthony Rubio (Frozen), Kathryn Allison (Aladdin) alongside "Rising Stars" AJ Alvarez and Hector Lionel enchanted the audience with heartfelt performances in both English and Spanish. Enjoy these highlights.

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie BeechmanTheater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

