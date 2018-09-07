BWW TV: Catch up with Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones, and Bobby Cannavale Starring in THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT

Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale are getting ready to bring The Lifespan of a Fact to the Broadway stage. Catch up with the team in rehearsal below!

Written by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, and based on the book by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal, The Lifespan of a Fact will begin performances on Thursday, September 20, 2018. Tony nominated director Leigh Silverman directs the world premiere.

Opening night is Thursday, October 18, 2018. The production will play a limited 16-week engagement at Studio 54 on Broadway.

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT is based on the provocative true story of John D'Agata's essay, "What Happens There," about the Las Vegas suicide of teenager Levi Presley. Jim Fingal, assigned to fact check the piece, ignited a seven-year debate on the blurred lines of what passes for truth in literary nonfiction.

