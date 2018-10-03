BWW TV: BroadwayHD Releases AN AMERICAN IN PARIS Starring Robert Fairchild and Leanne Cope

Arriving just in time for the 120th birthday of the legendary George Gershwin, las month, BroadwayHD debuted the dazzling hit musical An American in Paris, featuring a live captured performance from London's DOMINION Theatre in 2018. The filmed performance headlines original Broadway stars Robert Fairchild as Jerry Mulligan and British Royal Ballet dancer Leanne Cope as Lise Dassin along with a company of 50 cast members including Haydn Oakley as Henri Baurel, Zoë Rainey as Milo Davenport, David Seadon-Young as Adam Hochberg and Jane Asher as Madame Baurel.

Check out the trailer for the new AN AMERICAN IN PARIS below!

This breathtakingly beautiful Broadway Musical and winner of four Tony Awards® tells the impassioned story of discovering love in the 'City of Light'. Featuring the gorgeous music and lyrics of George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin (including the classic hits "'S Wonderful" and "I Got Rhythm"), stunning designs, and show-stopping choreography, An American in Paris has captured the hearts of audiences across the globe.

Since launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway-caliber productions to theater fans all over the world. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering Broadway to all through an unprecedented theater experience.

In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited on-demand access to a library of over 190 theater productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes - or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen.

