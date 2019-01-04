BWW TV: Broadway BFFs Sara Bareilles & Gavin Creel Are Getting Ready to Join Forces in WAITRESS!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Sara Bareilles, will return to Waitress in the role of Jenna, joined by Tony Award-winner, Gavin Creel as Dr. Pomatter for a limited engagement January 7 to February 3, 2019. The two are getting ready to take to the Brooks Atkinson stage and telling us all about why they can't wait to star opposite each other. Watch below as they tell us all about it!

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street). Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book byJessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Related Articles