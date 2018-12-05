BWW TV: Aaron Sorkin, Jeff Daniels & More Talk Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD From Page to Stage

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
Dec. 5, 2018  

Previews are currently underway at the Shubert Theatre for the Broadway production of Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird, a new play by Aaron Sorkin, starring Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch. Daniels, Sorkin, and the rest of the company just met the press to talk all about bringing the classic story to life onstage. Find out what they had to say below!

Written during the early stages of the Civil Rights Movement, at a time when Jim Crow laws were still in effect in many Southern states, To Kill A Mockingbird's still resonant story holds up a mirror to the ingrained culture of racism in the Deep South. A mainstay on schools' reading lists since its publication in 1960, the novel is considered one of the great classics of modern literature with more than 50 million copies in print, second only to the Bible in the number of extant copies printed to date.

To Kill a Mockingbird also stars Celia Keenan-Bolger, Will Pullen, Gideon Glick, Frederick Weller, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Stark Sands, Dakin Matthews, Erin Wilhelmi, Danny McCarthy, Neal Huff, Phyllis Somerville, Liv Rooth, Danny Wolohan, and LaTanya Richardson Jackson. The production features scenic design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Jennifer Tipton, sound design by Scott Lehrer, and original music by Adam Guettel.

