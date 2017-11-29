BWW TV: ANASTASIA Journeys to the Past to Celebrate Anniversary of Original Film's Release

Broadway's Anastasia celebrated the animated film's 20th anniversary on stage today with a special performance by the show's lead, Christy Altomare. Joined onstage by the projection of the original animated character, Altomare performed a special encore performance "Journey to the Past" along with footage from the film. Check it out below!

A new block of tickets was just announced for Broadway's ANASTASIA through January 13, 2019. The company of Anastasia is led by Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, John Bolton, Ramin Karimloo, Caroline O'Connor, and Mary Beth Peil. Max von Essen will take over the role of "Gleb" when Karimloo departs on December 3.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), and direction by Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak.

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic RAGTIME, and inspired by the beloved films, Anastasia is the new Broadway musical that's "one of the most gorgeous shows in years!" (New York Observer). This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

Plans are currently underway for international productions of the hit musical across Europe, Asia, United Kingdom, Australia and South America. The list of international markets for Anastasia includes London, Germany, Holland Spain, Russia, Korea, Japan, Mexico, China, Australia and more to be announced. Plans for a North American tour are also underway.

