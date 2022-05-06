BWW Review: Experience BTS, PARASITE, and the Art of Korea in KOREA: CUBICALLY IMAGINED at Chelsea Industrial

The Korea Creative Content Agency and the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of the Korean Government are currently presenting Korea: Cubically Imagined, a showcase of today's leading creative voices from Korea.

The exhibition features a diverse range of experiences within 15 installations - including BTS' performances, the film set of Bong Joon-ho's Parasite, as well as digital design studio Design Silverfish's augmented reality (AR) installation inspired by Korean folklore and the city life of Seoul.

I had the fortune of checking out the exhibit last week, and I enjoyed it immensely! While you may think that an exhibit consisting of just screens is boring, I can assure you it is not. You forget that you are looking at sprawling, wall-to-wall screens, and instead feel you are fully immersed in the art.

I was advised to start with the first room, consisting of four wall-sized screens, which allow you to feel as if you are stepping into another world when you pass through the curtain. The styles varied from surrealist art, to imagery of the city of Seoul, bright colorful florals, and abstract shapes. There were two rooms of that nature, both vastly different in the types of art they exhibited but both equally stunning.

My personal favorite was the piece about Seoul, which showcased the urban vibes of the city, and made me even more keen on the idea of someday traveling to a place that was already on my bucket list!

The second of the two even featured one wall of mirrors, so patrons can take photos of themselves with the art reflected behind them. That was a great touch and something I definitely utilized for some Instagram selfies.

In addition to these rooms, there were various AR and VR stations set up throughout the space, one of which put you smack in the middle of a performance from K-Pop group, BTS. As a BTS fan myself, I was definitely looking forward to this part, and it did not disappoint! With a VR headset on, you can enjoy performances of the group's songs DNA and Dope, and get transported to what seems like a different dimension, with swirling colors and shapes around you.

For BTS fans, there is even more to see, as the installation also includes a large screen playing clips from the group's Map of the Soul ON:E concert, as well as a photo op with a backdrop featuring a photo of the members.

Additionally, fans of Bong Joon-ho's film Parasite can watch scenes "unfold in a multisensory VR environment with hidden metaphors from the film."

The one portion that I admittedly did not get to experience was that of ROOMTONE, which is a media artist collective specializing in VR and immersive games. The game did seem to be enjoyed by those who were experiencing it on the day I attended, however!

Korea: Cubically Imagined will be on view in New York, NY from May 2 to 14, before heading to Washington, DC from May 27 to June 9, following its successful world tours in Paris, Hong Kong, Moscow, and Beijing in 2021.

Tickets, which were free for the NYC stop, are currently sold out, but walk-ins are invited! For more information, visit https://cubicallyimagined.kr/.

Photo Credit: Korea: Cubically Imagined