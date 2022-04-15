ARMY Diaries: The Power of BTS is Palpable as Las Vegas Becomes 'Borahaegas' For PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE

On what may have been an average Friday night anywhere else in the world, on April 8, Las Vegas had officially turned into "Borahaegas" as the global sensation BTS prepared to take the stage for the first of four sold out Permission To Dance On Stage shows at Allegiant Stadium. And this New Yorker, fresh off a six hour flight, was anxiously awaiting the moment I'd been counting down to for over a month.

I'm no stranger to hopping on planes, trains, and automobiles to see my favorite artists in concert; I've been doing it since I was very young. Traveling for shows is something that brings me joy like nothing else. The feeling of being surrounded by other people who are all there for the same reason, who all came from different states or even countries, drawn to one another by a passion for music, is just pure magic. But something about BTS, specifically, feels even more special. So special, in fact, that I made a similar trip for their first round of Permission to Dance On Stage concerts at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles just four months ago, and it was still a no-brainer that I had to be in Vegas to experience it all again.

If you're unfamiliar, BTS is a South Korean band, made up of seven members, and they are the moment. With millions of fans worldwide, countless record-breaking songs and albums, and major awards in several countries, it's no secret that these boys have taken the world by storm. And nowhere is this fact is more apparent than in a stadium of 70,000 people all screaming out their lyrics at the top of their lungs.

The word "concert" is an understatement when it comes to BTS. When these boys are in town, they turn the city into a festival. It's hard to encapsulate their impact in just a few words, but with the Vegas strip lit up in the band's signature purple color, coupled with events like a special show at the iconic Bellagio Fountain, a pop-up walk-through exhibit and merchandise store, and a cafe serving traditional Korean dishes, for the duration of their stay, Las Vegas belongs to BTS.

And that's before you even arrive to the stadium.

Allegiant Stadium, filled with thousands of ARMY (as the group's fans are called), experienced a major departure from its usual crowd of football enthusiasts. But it's safe to say this crowd was even more enthused. While some wore merchandise emblazoned with the group's logo or lyrics, many others chose to show off their best fashion for the event, posing for photos in extravagant dresses, accessories, and boots. The energy was palpable as everyone scurried about, braving the desert sun to score some merchandise in an hours-long line, blasting BTS music from their phones, and singing along to every word.

BTS' music transcends language, age, and gender. Take what you think you know about a stereotypical "boy band fanbase" and erase it from your mind. ARMY are different. This fanbase runs the gamut from young children, to those old enough to be grandparents. One duo even held up a sign reading "Dope Old People Love BTS", a nod to a comment previously made by the group's member, RM.

I myself am a card-carrying member of the BTS ARMY, so I know what this fandom is capable of. We're a force to be reckoned with when it comes to defending our favorite boys, voting, or streaming their music. But we're also a family. It feels enough like a family on social media, as we're all bonding over our shared passion for the group and their music, but that feeling increases 100-fold when we're all together in one place.

I rode solo for this trip, but not once did I feel alone. Being a fan of BTS makes you feel like you're a part of something bigger than yourself. I entered the stadium at the floor level and gazed up at the thousands of seats looking like tiny dots in the sky, lightsticks flashing to the beat of music playing through the speakers, and it was unlike anything I had ever experienced. I've been to hundreds of concerts, but nothing feels like what BTS has given us. It feels like home.

This isn't a review of the concert itself, but of course I must mention the band's energy, which is always unmatched. They fill a stadium of this stature so easily and naturally, with their vocals, choreography, and visual effects. The Permission to Dance confetti, which has become an iconic souvenir and symbol of this era for ARMY, rains down as lights flash and fireworks go off. But BTS doesn't need all of that. It's their artistry that shines above anything else.

I want to end with a thank you, to Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Thank you for your music, for sharing your talents, for your inspiring lyrics. Thank you for always reminding us to love ourselves. Thank you for your dedication to what you do, and for loving ARMY so deeply. Most of all, thank you for giving so many of us some of the best memories of our lives, and for allowing me to find myself at a concert 2,500 miles from home.

Photo Credit: Stephi Wild