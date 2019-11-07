BWW Readers Tell Us Even More Funny On-Stage Mishaps!

We asked, and you delivered! We recently asked BroadwayWorld readers to name the funniest on-stage mishaps they've either seen on stage or experienced while performing. We received so many hilarious responses for our first roundup that we've gathered even more for you to enjoy, with mishaps from shows including Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Waitress, Newsies, and more. Get ready to laugh with the responses below!

3 minutes - James Snyder (@thejamessnyder) October 30, 2019 all the ghosts in our Addams family had so much baby powder in their hair that it was in piles on the stage. So our grandma went onstage with a broom/pan and said "who spilled grandpa on the floor again?" And proceeded to sweep up the powder. honestly what a serve - ?????? ???? (@HANROKRA) October 25, 2019

When @ShoshanaBean and @JeremyMJordan were singing bad idea and an audience member yelled "get it" so loud that they both started laughing! Shoshana was laughing sooooo hard. It was so adorable and hilarious to watch - Maya (@mayataylor_) October 25, 2019

When Alex Price pulled out the time turner to show Jamie Parker in @CursedChildNYC but the time turner slipped out of his hands and skidded across the floor. They both were cracking up but Jamie goes "Are we good?" and Alex goes "Were good!" and the went right back into scene lol - Sammi aoe?i??a??i??22 DAYS! (@SlythrinRaven13) October 26, 2019 During the "King of New York" dance break @KaraLindsay1 missed catching the broom and it tumbled into the pit. The conductor had to throw it back up as everyone cracked up. - Garrett deGraff (@Garrettdeg) October 27, 2019

One night @TootsieMusical top of Act 2, and the set wasn't moving downstage. Show stops and actors leave the stage. When the show resumes, the scene begins with @SantinoFontana line, "I guess I had a little SET BACK!" ...to which he took full advantage of comedic timing ??? - Ellen Schott (@ems8076) October 27, 2019

At the Hamilton tour, Burr saying "Merciless and Madison are Jefferson..." during TRWIH - amber loves halsey ? (@flickerbroadway) October 25, 2019

Tom Wopat missing his line in "Anything You Can Do" in Annie Get Your Gun and @OfficialBPeters not missing a beat, coaching him on when to start his lyrics because she really could do it better. - Dr. Drama (@TheDrDrama) October 25, 2019

3rd time seeing Waitress was with Jeremy Jordan. In one scene he's supposed to drop a paper, but it accidentally fell offstage. So naturally, while maintaining the 4th wall, he's "searching" on all fours & is handed the paper from a front row audience member. Everyone applauded. - Kiana Douglas (@Kiana_Ncole) October 26, 2019

I recently played Beth in Little Women, one night Jo forgot to bring her transcript onstage, and so later Amy didn't have a transcript to throw into the fire. Unsure of what to do, she took the Bible on top of the fireplace and threw it into the fire. - McKenna Thomas (@MissMcKennaJane) October 25, 2019 I didn't have enough time for a set change once and got stuck behind a wall on stage for the whole scene - Eric Sugrue (@Eric_Sugrue) October 26, 2019 I lost my skirt while dancing Center downstage in Jolly Holliday ( Mary Poppins) - Ester?? (@EstertVianna) October 26, 2019 I was in a production of Dogfight, and during the restaurant scene our waiter came to bring us our food, but the fake chicken fell off the plate and onto to floor, to which he responded: "Well, it was frozen anyway" - Annika Stenstedt (@authorgirlbird) October 26, 2019

@ComeFromAwayUK on @harrymorrison 's first show back after holiday where the head of the plunger flew off in the cardiologists scene. @JennaBoydUK 's reaction as Beulah was priceless. - Alison (@fadedpages) October 26, 2019

Saw @Groundhogdaybwy in previews and the turntable stopped working. So they had to start the song over... from the beginning... again. pic.twitter.com/eVmwnHw39h - #DariaMorgendorffer2020 (@nastyvoterwoman) October 26, 2019

Promises,Promises.Kristin C accidentally inhales cig tobacco,coughs endlessly, trying to keep going,can't.The waiter brings water. Her partner says the service is really good here!More coughs.Waiter:brings a lozenge. She:coughs out:he deserves a good tip!Then: So, where were we? - Joyce N. DeWitt (@JoyceNDeWitt1) October 25, 2019

In @TootsieMusical on 8/14, @thegrote picked up one of @SantinoFontana's heels in a rush and in the process tossed/flung the shoe in the pit right at the conductor! After prancing around the stage and a couple yelps, the 2 made eye contact & she tossed it right back to him! ? - Courtney (@singer919) October 26, 2019

It was a minor mishap but I remember it well. My friend was Gomez in the Addams Family, in the tango scene, someone moved the rose and as a result they couldn't do what they wanted so right after the dance he announced to the audience "we lost our rose but it was still romantic!" - Cheery Thomcat! (@Thomcat_J) October 25, 2019

I was in the ensemble of a production of Cinderella in 9th grade . When I attempted to take my shoe off to try on the glass slipper, my shoe flew into the orchestra. Had to exit without it ??‍a??i?? - Skyler Leigh (@skylerleighvv) October 25, 2019

during defying gravity in wicked uk, one of the soldiers caught one of elphabas giant dress pieces and was awkwardly shuffling offstage while galinda was dying laughing. - trashbag supreme, the #1 beetlejuice stan (@spikybisexual) October 26, 2019





