BWW Readers Tell Us Their Funniest On-Stage Mishaps!

Article Pixel Oct. 25, 2019  

We asked, and you delivered! We recently asked BroadwayWorld readers to name the funniest on-stage mishaps they've either seen on stage or experienced while performing. Now we've gathered some of the standout answers for you to enjoy, with mishaps from shows including Be More Chill, Spongebob Squarepants, Aladdin, and more. Get ready to laugh with the responses below!

@ajackson6 on Instagram - "Spongebob, when Ethan didn't catch the big boulder so Pearl had to throw it across the stage"

@caroline_odom16 on Instagram - "In Wicked, one of the monkeys hats came off and it fell into the audience"

@emii.faith on Instagram - "Eliza dropped the lantern on an ensemble member's head after 'My Shot"

@jesse_marie88 on Instagram - "Joey McIntyre spit pie in Shoshana Bean's face (accidentally) in Waitress"

@morganj_2003 on Instagram - "When I was in Into the Woods, Milky White's head fell off when 'Milky White is dead!' was said."

@sara.alfaro72 on Instagram - "Once my scene partner got a bloody nose on stage and we had to do a stage kiss. Fun times."



Related Articles

From This Author Linnae Medeiros

  • SLAVE PLAY's James Cusati-Moyer Takes Over Instagram Saturday!
  • BWW College Guide - Everything You Need to Know About Roosevelt University in 2019/2020
  • Video Roundup: Celebrate World Ballet Day With Some Memorable Ballet Musical Moments
  • BWW College Guide - Everything You Need to Know About Eckerd College in 2019/2020