BWW Readers Tell Us Their Funniest On-Stage Mishaps!

We asked, and you delivered! We recently asked BroadwayWorld readers to name the funniest on-stage mishaps they've either seen on stage or experienced while performing. Now we've gathered some of the standout answers for you to enjoy, with mishaps from shows including Be More Chill, Spongebob Squarepants, Aladdin, and more. Get ready to laugh with the responses below!

And stomping on his and my harem pants... - Damon J. Gillespie (@Damon_Gillespie) October 25, 2019

I was in a production of Annie, and when Warbucks went to open the door to head into the city with Annie, the entire door broke off in his hand. Without missing a beat, he added, "Oh, and Grace? Get this door fixed!" Audience and cast alike cracked up! - Angela K (@AngiBelle1) October 25, 2019

@ajackson6 on Instagram - "Spongebob, when Ethan didn't catch the big boulder so Pearl had to throw it across the stage"

During a production of Legally Blonde I was in, the booth had accidentally play "Do You Hear the People Sing?" instead of the sound cue during the courtroom scene. - Gabrielle Hasty (@GabrielleHasty) October 25, 2019

at GIGI when they were throwing bottles of champagne back and forth, one person missed it and it went into the audience!! at intermission the guy stood up with it and said YEAHHHHH until an usher came and took it away ?? - Jamie (@jamiebroz) October 25, 2019

@georgesalazar watching an apple slowly roll away after he failed to catch it and just shrugging it off ?? - Megan loves George Saladbar but spooky ? (@simplesalazar) October 25, 2019

@caroline_odom16 on Instagram - "In Wicked, one of the monkeys hats came off and it fell into the audience" When Robert Stephens threw Maggie Smith a cigarette lighter in a production of Design for Living. It fell into the sofa cushions and she ad-libbed while trying to fish it out. The audience erupted in applause. - Belinda Presser (@presserb) October 25, 2019

I was Hodel in Fiddler last year, and during the wedding fight scene, Perchik's glasses fell off when he hit the ground. The actor's dad got on the stage during Tevye's monologue and handed them to Perchik when the scene was over. - izzy ?? (@izzyalizon) October 25, 2019

when @will_roland was singing "she was cheating on meEeEEeEeE..." and the hanger he was holding snapped in half & then @JasonWTam chuckled through "hey hamlet, be. more. chill." while will tried to casually get rid of the hanger & @LaurMarcus + @katlyncarlson were stifling laughs - MARIE MET GEORGE SALAZAR???& SHE LOVED LSOH PPH (@that_adrenaline) October 25, 2019

@emii.faith on Instagram - "Eliza dropped the lantern on an ensemble member's head after 'My Shot"

A production of The Wizard of Oz I was in, where the Lion was cowering from the wizard and kept backing up and backing up and fell right off the stage into the pit. (He was fine.) It was hard for us to keep a straight face and continue with our lines but the show must go on! - Red ??‍? (@CLR74) October 25, 2019

@jesse_marie88 on Instagram - "Joey McIntyre spit pie in Shoshana Bean's face (accidentally) in Waitress"

First national tour of Hairspray.

Sound cue of a telephone ringing

Bruce Vilanch ad Edna, turns to the phone to find props forgot to set it. So he reaches off stage and grabs the first thing he can to continue the scene.



He grabbed a powder puff. And finished the scene... - Wiggy (@TheatreDiva_) October 25, 2019

@morganj_2003 on Instagram - "When I was in Into the Woods, Milky White's head fell off when 'Milky White is dead!' was said." In our school show of Peter and the Starcatcher, Tinker Bell fell off the string and was originally supposed to fly off stage, so my friend playing Peter picked her up and tried to throw her off stage, but instead threw her behind him into an ensemble member - Aidan Butler (@1901Blacksburg) October 25, 2019

@sara.alfaro72 on Instagram - "Once my scene partner got a bloody nose on stage and we had to do a stage kiss. Fun times."

Final night of Joseph in Chicago @donnyosmond took a breath which the orchestra believed was the cue to start. Donny explained he was just catching his breath & then did an overdramatic breath to cue the orchestra to start. Absolutely hilarious to see them having so much fun! - Colleen Lareau (@beezy7m) October 25, 2019





Related Articles