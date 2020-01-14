Readers Respond

BWW Readers Pick The Next TV Live Musical With Our Bracket!

Jan. 14, 2020  

We asked, and you answered! As BroadwayWorld previously announced, the Mel Brooks musical Young Frankenstein is getting a live musical adaptation on ABC this fall. In anticipation of the television musical event, we asked BroadwayWorld readers to pick their top choice for the next show to head to the small screen and get the live musical treatment, with the help of our latest bracket.

Now we've gathered some of the most popular bracket responses for you to enjoy, from musical classics like Little Shop of Horrors and Chicago to more recent Broadway favorites like Waitress and Hadestown. Get a look at all of the picks below, and be sure to fill out the bracket for yourself here to pick which show you most wanted to see become a TV live musical! Share your results with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with the hashtag #LiveMusicalsBracket!

ANASTASIA

WAITRESS

CHICAGO

HADESTOWN

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

COME FROM AWAY

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

BEETLEJUICE

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS




