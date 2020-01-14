BWW Readers Pick The Next TV Live Musical With Our Bracket!
We asked, and you answered! As BroadwayWorld previously announced, the Mel Brooks musical Young Frankenstein is getting a live musical adaptation on ABC this fall. In anticipation of the television musical event, we asked BroadwayWorld readers to pick their top choice for the next show to head to the small screen and get the live musical treatment, with the help of our latest bracket.
Now we've gathered some of the most popular bracket responses for you to enjoy, from musical classics like Little Shop of Horrors and Chicago to more recent Broadway favorites like Waitress and Hadestown. Get a look at all of the picks below, and be sure to fill out the bracket for yourself here to pick which show you most wanted to see become a TV live musical! Share your results with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with the hashtag #LiveMusicalsBracket!
ANASTASIA
#livemusicalsbracket pic.twitter.com/I262DKYsk7- ً (@hxrryspears) January 9, 2020
Anastasia with the OBC, like how they did with Spongebob, PLEASE pic.twitter.com/WVFFTfKokS- adam (@dancerswhirl) January 10, 2020
anastasia but only if Derek Klena and Christy Altomare are the leads ?? pic.twitter.com/hUa7h9NN0Z- elizabeth biala (@elizabethbiala) January 9, 2020
WAITRESS
Waitress for obvious reasons, BUT if i went by stuff i havent seen it wouldve been pippin vs comet and comet wouldve won. #livemusicalsbracket https://t.co/2z1S4CAwLp pic.twitter.com/vy8PFarRn5- brave little mess (@bravelittlemess) January 10, 2020
#LiveMusicalsBracket This was a very difficult decision, as I love The Drowsy Chaperone so much. But I think @WaitressMusical would appeal to a wider audience via television pic.twitter.com/wZB4rUM6vE- Christine Hughes? (@XtineHughes) January 12, 2020
@BroadwayWorld really had a hard time doing this but my love for @WaitressMusical prevailed. #LiveMusicalsBracket https://t.co/6NIu6IYRTu pic.twitter.com/xi3GB2KGFr- Alfie Cris (@AlfieAvelino) January 12, 2020
CHICAGO
#LiveMusicalsBracket Velma Kelly is my sprit animal, all I gotta say. pic.twitter.com/yi4Xu3vhbT- alyssa (@alysssaperez) January 9, 2020
@BroadwayWorld #LiveMusicalsBracket I stand by this pic.twitter.com/vAdcMdf3q4- Michael Einiger (@einiger_time) January 9, 2020
#livemusicalsbracket @BroadwayWorld imagine lizzo playing mama morton... pic.twitter.com/notwGpcJXI- naomi (@sandwcrm) January 9, 2020
HADESTOWN
♥i?? #LiveMusicalsBracket pic.twitter.com/Yz3NngVEiA- abigail (@ecarmaabigail) January 10, 2020
These matchups arent necessarily which ones I think are best, just the ones I think should be broadcast to a well funded, accessible, and widely recieved audience pic.twitter.com/uXnAaWtrFu- Molly Carolyn Smith (@Do_It_Scared) January 13, 2020
#LiveMusicalsBracket pic.twitter.com/8aXwM75GRR- eliza jane the virgin (@eliza__jane) January 9, 2020
DEAR EVAN HANSEN
@DearEvanHansen, can we make this happen? #LiveMusicalBracket pic.twitter.com/rghoS1z1nP- aliton fleenor (@fleenoraliton) January 11, 2020
@BroadwayWorld #LiveMusicalsBracket This has to be the one!! Tough Choice though pic.twitter.com/ShrwMv8Ghy- Eden Corner (@EdenCorner) January 12, 2020
#LiveMusicalsBracket pic.twitter.com/ocblSESQFR- Jonathan Rhoades (@JonRhoadesmusic) January 11, 2020
COME FROM AWAY
It was very difficult not to be selfish with these choices but any of the final 3 brackets would be a good choice #LiveMusicalsBracket pic.twitter.com/W9t0z6uYIT- a u b s (@bigaubs_) January 9, 2020
@BroadwayWorld #livemusicalsbracket pic.twitter.com/7O4UqAeVTT- Blake Reilly ? (@reilly21106) January 9, 2020
#LiveMusicalBracket this caused me so much pain pic.twitter.com/AwKxPdKX0x- Patti Meadors (@patti_meads) January 12, 2020
THE LIGHTNING THIEF
#LiveMusicalBracket There was a slight flaw in the @BroadwayWorld bracket, so my final choice employs deus ex machina. pic.twitter.com/iuvKk9GvZq- Chris La Puma (@ChrisLaPuma) January 10, 2020
#LiveMusicalsBracket pic.twitter.com/v0adrpg3kR- Kyleigh (@waterlilymiller) January 12, 2020
BEETLEJUICE
#LiveMusicalsBracket pic.twitter.com/VxRdeINvFJ- Jordan (@THEjordansinger) January 13, 2020
??#LiveMusicalsBracket pic.twitter.com/3k1fo9qQRj- Kylie (@katdraws0330) January 12, 2020
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Make it happen ? #LiveMusicalsBracket pic.twitter.com/rg7gVqYsrN- Rob Daniel (@radiaorrob) January 9, 2020
I could tell y'all I was totally objective and unbiased but we all know that would be a bold face lie #livemusicalsbracket https://t.co/DcQiogh5Ki pic.twitter.com/bHWxtPYG0h- Joss (they / them) (@josshoskie) January 9, 2020
