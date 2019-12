BWW Readers Name The Best Broadway Performances Of The Decade!

We asked, and you answered! With the decade coming to a close, we asked BroadwayWorld readers to name the standout Broadway performances that they think were the best of the 2010s. Now we've compiled some of the most popular answers for you to enjoy, including ones from fan favorite shows like Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton, Newsies, and more. Take a trip down memory lane by checking it all out below!

Ben Platt IN DEAR EVAN HANSEN

@mikaylamarie317 on Instagram - "Ben Platt. Seeing him live was magical. I felt truly drawn in. He was phenomenal."

@terriester on Instagram - "Ben Platt. DEH. Can't beat it!"

Cynthia Erivo IN THE COLOR PURPLE

I'm Here @CynthiaEriVo in @BwayColorPurple - people cried and whopped and hollered everytime. Also @thealexnewell slayed Momma Will Provide @OnceIslandBway - Same Ole Line Dudes™ (@sold_inc) December 13, 2019

@campopadic on Instagram - "Cynthia Erivo"

@tedguzmann on Instagram - " @cynthiaerivo no brainer"

Alex Brightman IN BEETLEJUICE

@vrm_922 on Instagram - "Alex Brightman in literally all of Beetlejuice"

@dita_gupta on Instagram - "Alex Brightman - Beetlejuice"

@lvsc_madi on Instagram - "Alex Brightman in Beetlejuice"

Christy Altomare IN ANASTASIA

@theatrenerd98 on Instagram - "Christy Altomare in Anastasia"

@hope_loren on Instagram - "Christy Altomare!!!!!"

@u_s_navy_hamilton on Instagram - "Christy Altomare as Anya"

Ethan Slater IN SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS

@ajackson6 on Instagram - "Ethan Slater as Spongebob Squarepants!"

@icarusninja on Instagram - "Ethan Slater in The Spongebob Musical !!"

@icarusninja on Instagram - "Ethan Slater in The Spongebob Musical"

Jeremy Jordan IN NEWSIES

@thattheatregirl26 on Instagram - "Jeremy Jordan's in Newsies!!!!"

@krisalis_exists on Instagram - "Jeremy Jordan - Newsies"

Amber Gray IN HADESTOWN

@izziebug62 on Instagram - "Amber Gray"

@oclark16 on Instagram - "Amber Gray as Persephone!!!"

Corey Cott IN BANDSTAND

@gen_manning on Instagram - "do we really have to ask this question it's Corey Cott in bandstand"

@if_i_aint_got_santa_fe on Instagram - "Corey Cost as Donny Novitski in Bandstand"

@she.needs.sleep on Instagram - "Corey Cott IN BANDSTAND DANG IT"

Hailey Kilgore IN ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

@sloane_kellyyy on Instagram - "Hailey Kilgore in OOTI!!!"

@casey.elena on Instagram - "Once on This Island - Hailey Kilgore"

Lin-Manuel Miranda IN HAMILTON

@mdlc27 on Instagram - "Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hamilton because DUH!"

@bellaaacruz on Instagram - "LIN MANUEL MIRANDA"

@gabbarroso2005 on Instagram - "lin manuel miranda"

Josh Groban IN THE GREAT COMET

@apatheticvirtuoso on Instagram - "Josh Groban; Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812"

@lizziebean_lady on Instagram - "Josh Groban as Pierre"

Caitlin Kinnunen IN THE PROM

@katelynmorgan123 on Instagram - "@caitlin.kinnunen in The Prom. Hands down the best and most impactful performance."

@carlyl.12 on Instagram - "Caitlin Kinnunen!"

@_ashleygage_ on Instagram - "Caitlin Kinnunen in The Prom"

Eva Noblezada IN HADESTOWN

@gwen_parrish on Instagram - "Eva as Eurydice!"

@little_miss_flaws on Instagram - "Eva Noblezada - Hadestown defff. She deserves it"

@sweetlittlefawn on Instagram - "Eva Noblezada as Eurydice! HADESTOWN!!"

Andrew Barth Feldman IN DEAR EVAN HANSEN

@multi.manda on Instagram - "Andrew Barth Feldman in DEH! I mean come on, he took on a Broadway challenge lead @ 16"

@skyeforlenza on Instagram - "Andrew Barth Feldman"

@melissagarber_ on Instagram - "Andrew Feldman"

Jessie Mueller IN WAITRESS

@emmaxpayton on Instagram - "Jessie Mueller in Waitress"

@rabrmond on Instagram - "Jessie Mueller in Waitress"

@shanaaparicio on Instagram - "Jessie Mueller in Waitress"

Andrew Rannells IN FALSETTOS

@rileycaiazza on Instagram - "Andrew Rannells, Falsettos (Whizzer)"

@christian_borlegg on Instagram - "Andrew Rannells In Falsettos"

@julipantu on Instagram - "Andrew Rannells in falsettos!!"





Related Articles