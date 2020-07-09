BWW Prompts: Which Showtune Is Most Relatable to You?

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

We want to hear from you! Submit your response to our daily #BWWPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Twitter

"I think we've all been Eponine at some point in our lives. Anything she sings is relatable." @K_M_Writes

"'I'd Rather Be Me' from Mean Girls!" @bdwayBrooke

"'They Can't Take That Away From Me' was my gut response. So many others depending on my mood and stage of life at the time." @FTSlip

"'Loser, Geek, Whatever' from Be More Chill!" @blueriver686

"'BREAKING DOWN' FROM FALSETTOS EVERY SINGLE DAY" @20thcenturygabs

Instagram

"'Good Kid' from The Lightning Thief. Really, just Percy Jackson in general." broadwayfreak.mh

"'Helpless' from Hamilton!! I feel like Eliza every time I fall in love." broadwayemmy

"'You Will Be Found' from Dear Evan Hansen. As someone living with dissociative identify disorder, it's like we feel like we are never going to be found and we will be lonely except for our alters but we WILL be found and we have been." we_love_being_gay_as_heck_

"'Breathe' from In The Heights." schuylcrsister

"Right now, the first one that popped into my head is 'Don't Rain on My Parade' because nothing will stop me from making the best of a bad situation." the.real.enjolras

Facebook

"No One Is Alone from Into the Woods." Kathy Jimerson

"She Used to Be Mine" from Waitress." Rebecca Jean

"'Wall in My Head' from Everybody's Talking About Jamie!" Bronson Ray Byerley

"'I'm Not a Loser' from Spongebob Squarepants the Musical. It's a great song and I love tap dances!" Paige Terry

"'Finishing the Hat' from "Sunday in the Park with George." Tom Alonzo

