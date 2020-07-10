BWW Prompts: Which Broadway Love Story Is Your Favorite?

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

We want to hear from you! Submit your response to our daily #BWWPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Twitter

"Why are y'all wasting your time with fictional ones when Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones are RIGHT HERE" @ohboyitsananya

"Barbara and Adam Maitland from Beetlejuice have an interesting connection. Even though they face challenges as ghosts, they don't let that come between their relationship. This shows what an amazing relationship could be!" @wholebwaything

"Hamilton & Eliza - they fell for each other really. And when he failed her, she forgave him and gave him the possibility to make it up to her. They went though so much and yet, they still loved each other" @hermioneclara

"Donny Novitski and Julia Trojan from Bandstand, as well as Anya and Dmitry from Anastasia" @jen_holdstock

"maria and tony from west side story!!" @thechandeliERR

Instagram

"Marvin & Whizzer" @TheNickAdams (Whizzer in Falsettos' National Tour)

"Elle & Paulette ?" @Orfeh (Paulette in the original Broadway cast of Legally Blonde)

"Angel and Tom Collins from Rent" @colleenk1212

"Jack Kelly- Kathrine Plumber! They are just so perfect for each other!" @theater_kid_2

"Emma and Alyssa! aka the first time I saw a happy ending for lesbians on broadway!" @carlylam_

Facebook

"On Your Feet: The story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan!!! They are an inspiration because you don't need to start off rich to become successful! They embody the saying hard work pays off!" Theresa K.

"Dolly Levi and Horace Vandergelder. Only because he doesn't realize it's happening!" Kimberly C.

"Me and Broadway" Jo B.

"Tracy and Link from Hairspray-Against the odds the end up together." Amy P.

"Donny Nova and Julia ~Bandstand" Cindi P.

Related Articles