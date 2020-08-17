BWW Prompts: What Is Your Favorite LES MISERABLES Memory?

With Les Miserables on its way to Netflix, we want to know what your favorite Les Mis memories are from Broadway and beyond!

Twitter

"It was final play I saw with my mom 30 years ago. We couldn't sit together as only single seats remained. When we rejoined we agreed it was magic. To this day 'Bring Him Home' makes me cry as I think of her. The last Jean Valjean I saw was Nick Cartell on tour and he was superb." @irisheyes2020

"Discovering Aaron Tveit." @RosieAnne1995

"I have seen this done at several youth theatres now and I am amazed at the talent and passion of the casts." @KerryGalcik

"Me and my brothers recreating the show with cuddly toys when we were 7, 8 & 9." @EvaVictoriaxx

Instagram

"My first Broadway show (as an audience member that is...)" @asongisinmyheart - Adrienne Walker (The Lion King)

"My dad was on a protest against war in London and they marched by a theatre showing Les Mis. All of the actors waved red flags out the windows and sang 'Do You Hear the People Sing?'" @lily_wallace_x

"Getting to play Jean Valjean in our high school's production. We just barely got to finish our run before the COVID shutdown. I am forever grateful I got that opportunity." @danvanormer

"I had the absolute pleasure to watch the touring cast this past year, it was my first time watching the show live. What a beautiful, truly loving performance they put on! I especially remember Matt Shingledecker's interpretation of Enjolras as how it brought me to tears- or rather such violent sobbing that everybody around me got very genuinely concerned and my mom was beyond embarrassed. Still, it was one of the most special moments of my life." @malu.cicala

"Seeing the tour in Boston! I was so excited to see the show on the Boston stage! I got to meet a lot of the cast at the stage door after the show! Seeing the barricade got me inspired! Eponine and Fantine are some of my dream roles!" @k_galvin19

Facebook

"Best show ever! Was hooked from the very first time I saw it ... and the multiple times after that! I still tear up at the end when Fantine and Eponine sing to Jean Valjean." Cindy Crowne Barnes

"My daughters high school put on Les Mis for her Senior show. She played Eponine! Was an outstanding production! Pittsburgh CAPA" Jennifer Myers

"Seeing it for the first time in Madrid, in 1994, after years listening to the original cast recording, the LP. And seeing it again in London two years ago. And of course, the very many times I've seen the film. Five times when it was on at the cinemas, and after buying the dvd.. I can't count." José Altarejos Masota

"Taking our Broadway-loving 14 year old daughter to NYC over a weekend to see it in all its glory. She was enchanted and so were we." Diane Fessel Schmidtke

"When I saw it on Broadway a lady behind me asked whoever she was sitting with at intermission why there were guns in the show. It still is something my mom and I laugh about to this day." Catarina Paton

