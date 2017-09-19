BWW Morning Brief September 19th, 2017: DESPERATE MEASURES Begins Previews, AN AMERICAN IN PARIS Announces New Tour Cast, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - September 18, 2017

When Laura Dern's name was announced as the winner of the trophy on the live broadcast, the camera came close up to Hoffman's face, and the actress was visibly seen shouting, Dammit! Hoffman then quickly took to Twitter, jokingly attacking Dern and using the hashtag sore loser.. (more...)

2) Allison Walsh, Matthew Scott, and More Join AN AMERICAN IN PARIS Tour; Full Cast Announced

by BWW News Desk - September 18, 2017

The producers of AN AMERICAN IN PARIS, winner of four Tony Awards, are pleased to announce the cast for the second year of the North American tour, beginning with the Albuquerque, NM engagement on October 17.. (more...)

3) Cast Complete for GOBSMACKED! a Cappella Touring Show

by BWW News Desk - September 18, 2017

Nic Doodson, producer and creator of GOBSMACKED!, has announced full casting for the upcoming National Touring Production of the sensational, next-generation a cappella show, GOBSMACKED!. GOBSMACKED! will begin its first US tour set to play 120 performances throughout North America.. (more...)

4) Photo Flash: Broadway Stars Shine at The 69th PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS

by BWW News Desk - September 18, 2017

The 69th annual Primetime Emmy Award winners were announced live from Los Angeles last night on CBS. Stephen Colbert served as host of the annual event. As usual, Broadway was well represented among the nominees and winners. Check out photos from the evening below. (more...)

5) Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/17/17

by BWW News Desk - September 18, 2017

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 9/17/2017.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series are Barry Weissler (portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-DESPERATE MEASURES begins previews at York Theatre Company!

-Monica Bill Barnes & Co's ONE NIGHT ONLY (RUNNING AS LONG AS WE CAN) opens tonight at WP Theater!

-Alec Baldwin will host a Facebook Live broadcast of New York Philharmonic's Opening Gala tonight!

- CHANGEOVER reading, starring Reed Birney, Sydney Lucas and more, takes place today!

-Hal Prince is set for tonight's post-show talk at PRINCE OF BROADWAY!

-John Patrick Shanley's new play THE PORTUGUESE KID, starring Jason Alexander, begins previews at MTC!

-TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS encore at The Public Theater begins previews tonight!

-Olivier winner Maria Friedman makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut tonight!

-And THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG welcomes new company tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Yesterday we launched our 'Around The World' hub, highlighting global theatre coverage! Check it out here!

What we're geeking out over: Andy Karl shared his final farewell to GROUNDHOG DAY in this post on Instagram.

Final thoughts on @groundhogdaybwy #tomorrowtherewillbesun #closingshow A post shared by Andy Karl (@andy_karl) on Sep 17, 2017 at 8:24am PDT

What we're watching: This sneak peek of THE BAND'S VISIT!

Social Butterfly: Check out this week's social analysis report, featuring Miss Saigon, Terms of My Surrender, Bandstand, and more!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Ramin Karimloo, who turns 39 today!

Ramin is best known to Broadway fans as The Phantom, playing the role in the Broadway and West End productions of The Phantom of the Opera. He was also personally selected by Andrew Lloyd Webber to play The Phantom in the London world premiere of the show's sequel, Love Never Dies, for which he was nominated for an Olivier Award as Best Actor in a Musical.

Ramin starred to great acclaim as Jean Valjean in the Broadway production of LES MISERABLES (Tony nomination), a role he also played in London's West End (Theatregoers' Choice Award).

He has been seen on the West End as one of the leads in Murder Ballad. Earlier this year, Ramin played Che in Evita (Vancouver Opera) and Archibald Craven in The Secret Garden at Lincoln Center. In December 2015, Ramin played the lead in the World Premiere of Prince of Broadway at the Tokyo Theatre Orb and the Umeda Arts Theater in Osaka.

His screen work includes "Blue Bloods" (CBS), "The Spa" (Sky) and "Life's Too Short" (BBC). He has toured extensively performing his own special genre of music, Broadgrass. Ramin is Iranian-born and was raised in Canada.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles