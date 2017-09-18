Cast Complete for GOBSMACKED! a Cappella Touring Show

Nic Doodson, producer and creator of GOBSMACKED!, has announced full casting for the upcoming National Touring Production of the sensational, next-generation a cappella show, GOBSMACKED!.

GOBSMACKED! will begin its first US tour set to play 120 performances throughout North America. The tour will kick off in Detroit and highlights include Charlotte, Dallas, Washington D.C. and Chicago. Additional dates are listed on the show's website.

GOBSMACKED! will feature performers such as world-champion beatboxer Ball-Zee, the three-time winner of the UK Beatbox Champion. Joining Ball-Zee will be a myriad of musical talent including Marcus Collins, the 2011 runner up in the UK version of "The X-Factor," acclaimed Norwegian singer and pianist Monika Sik-Holm, UK stage actress Emilie Louise Israel, West End actor Nick Hayes, and Joanne Evans and Ed Scott who have performed with GOBSMACKED! since its inception.

Direct from sell-out seasons in London, Hong Kong and Edinburgh comes a mind-blowing vocal show that redefines the human voice. Featuring the reigning world-champion beatboxer, Ball-Zee, and an international cast of world-class vocalists, GOBSMACKED! weaves stories through all forms of a cappella from traditional street corner harmonies to cutting-edge, multi-track live looping.

Audiences will experience heart-stopping singing and jaw-dropping beatboxing in this latest break-out show that everyone is talking about -it's funny, joyful and uplifts the spirits of all ages!

Though one of the oldest forms of music, a cappella singing has only recently broken through to mainstream popularity. Movies such as Pitch Perfect, TV shows such as Glee and groups like Pentatonix, Straight No Chaser and Naturally 7 have catapulted a cappella from street corners to stadiums. The producers of GOBSMACKED! have created a show for the whole family that takes the audience on a journey through music. GOBSMACKED! not only showcases modern a cappella at its best but also tells an urban tale of love, loss and redemption.

Executive Producer and Creator Nic Doodson, Director Alexandra Spencer-Jones and Musical Director and Co-Creator Jack Blume bring this unique musical experience to life after representing some of the most exciting a cappella and theatrical talent of the last few years. They have worked with artists such as Daft Punk, Britney Spears, Jose Carreras, Buena Vista Social Club and Soweto Gospel Choir and have produced and directed shows in venues such as the O2 Arena in London and The Sydney Opera House.

For more about the show, visit www.gobsmackedtheshow.com.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Marcus Collins (The Chap): Marcus Collins, at just 29 years old, has already achieved great heights in his singing and musical career after his journey started on TV's highest rating talent show, The X Factor. After finishing as runner up on The X Factor, Marcus released his debut album which featured production by the London-based Metrophonic team, who had previously worked with Whitney Houstonand Cher. The album included the critically acclaimed cover of The White Stripes hit 'Seven Nation Army' which also became his first top 10 single in the UK. Marcus is a born performer and his love of live stage work has seen him fulfill another ambition by appearing in the award-winning production of 'Hairspray' and being in the Original west end cast and three time Olivier award winning musical 'Kinky Boots' who had their live cast recording was recently nominated for a Grammy. Marcus is thrilled to soon embark on the North American tour as a vocalist of A Capella vocal harmony group GOBSMACKED!

MONIKA SIK-HOLM (The Girl): Training: First Class BA (Hons) from Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts, Credits: A Beautiful Noise - The Neil Diamond Story (UK Tour), Cinderella in Cinderella (Plowright Theatre), Alice Fitzwarren in Dick Whittington (Thwaites Empire Theatre), Magical Misstery Four (Royal Carribbean, Princess Cruises, Celebrity & Holland America), The Playlist (Munken Playhouse, Norway), The Rock Frogs (Norway), Brigitta in Scandinavian Heart (Iris Theatre), Cybersoul (Lost Theatre). Voice Overs/Recordings include: The Rock Frogs (Universal Music Norway), BeatBo (Fisher Price/Mattel), On call for the heart & Vivi Theme Tune (VoiceArchives). Monica represented Norway as a singer and pianist in the World Championships for Performing Arts in Los Angeles in 2011, and took home both gold and silver medals in her categories.

BALL-ZEE (The Engineer): Patrick Hirst a.k.a. Ball-Zee is one of the UK's leading beatbox artists and has quickly become established as one of the leading vocal musicians on the world stage thanks to his unique musical style, signature snares and astonishingly realistic sound effects. Along with The Beatbox Collective, Ball-Zee is the current world team Beatbox champion. Ball-Zee is in constant demand as a teacher, competition judge and workshop leader. In the last year he has performed and taught in Australia, China, India, Hong Kong, Poland, U.K, Germany, Italy and many more.

EMILIE LOUISE ISRAEL (The Woman): Emilie began her training at Arts Educational Schools, since then she has performed across the UK in several large scale touring productions including: Lead Vocalist in The Hitmaker: The Music of Nile Rodgers (Viva Productions), Freak Fest: 80's Halloween (Viva Productions) & most recently as Lead Vocalist on the Magic of Motown UK & Ireland Tour. Emilie can also be seen in the music video for Honne. Emilie is very excited to start the next chapter of her career, travelling the U.S. and doing what she loves.

Nick Hayes (The Man): Television and Film: 'The Definition of Lonely' (Official selection & WINNER best film, Outwest film festival NV), Series regular Orson Buxton in Hollyoaks:In the city (Channel 4/BBC America), Thomas Portman in Doctors (BBC), Roy in Boyfriend Material, Shannon in Telegraph Hill, Paul Ashworth in RAT (Official selection Blackbird film festival NYC) & Jessie J Television campaign for TUC Crackers. West End: 'Legally Blonde The musical' (Three time Olivier award WINNER/Savoy Theatre). Standby Ren McCormack in Footloose (Playhouse Theatre), Understudy Bobby C in Saturday Night Fever (Apollo Victoria), originated the role of Angel in LIFT (Trafalgar studios), Billy in Elegies for angels punks and raging queens (Soho Theatre) Angel in a Gala performance of RENT (Garrick Theatre). Awards: Best Actor Award at Kino Shorts '61 for 'The Definition of Lonely'.

JOANNE EVANS (The Diva): Credits: Gobsmacked: Edinburgh, London, Hong Kong, Posh (Nottinghamand Salisbury Playhouses, 2015)directed by Susannah Tresilian, Pride and Prejudice WORKSHOP (Nottingham Playhouse, 2017), company of the Thursford Christmas Spectacular (2016), Opera Holland Park (2013), English National Opera, Third Hand Opera, Opera Viscera. Other: Co-writer on theme for BBC1's 'Pitch Battle'.

Ed Scott (The Boy): Ed is an alumnus and former musical director of the University of Exeter's award winning vocal ensemble Semi-Toned. A self-taught vocalist, Ed has been involved with Gobsmacked! since its inception, and made his professional debut with the show at the 2015 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. As well as writing and arranging a cappella music, Ed works as an emcee and voiceover artist, and runs workshops on a cappella music. He has two brothers, two cats, and two vocal registers.

