INDUSTRY: Miss Saigon, Terms of My Surrender, and Bandstand Top Broadway's Social Media Growth

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Miss Saigon (6.33%), Bandstand (2.41%), Dear Evan Hansen (2.16%), Come From Away (2.06%) and Groundhog Day (1.72%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Terms of My Surrender (5.23%), Play That Goes Wrong (0.87%), A Dolls House Part 2 (0.72%), 1984 Play (0.57%) and Marvin's Room (0.12%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Mean Girls (56.55%), Frozen (17.55%), Once On this Island (16.70%), M. Butterfly (14.82%) and Farinelli and the King (14.05%).









Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Mean Girls (+14,131), Frozen (+5,130), Wicked (+3,530), Miss Saigon (+2,467) and Aladdin (+1,170).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-165), The Phantom of the Opera (-67), Present Laughter (0), 1984 Play (+2) and Oslo (+2).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Mean Girls (+47,865), Frozen (+39,793), Wicked (+38,541), Waitress (+2,863) and Book of Mormon (+2,576).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Miss Saigon (-24,133), Hamilton (-23,964), Dear Evan Hansen (-9,116), Cursed Child (-2,855) and Hello, Dolly! (-2,361).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Wicked (+1,271), Kinky Boots (+1,245), Anastasia (+1,132), Hello, Dolly! (+1,068) and The Lion King (+1,023).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+2,614), Dear Evan Hansen (+1,624), Frozen (+742), Mean Girls (+577) and Wicked (+315).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-36), Oslo (-3), Present Laughter (-1), A Dolls House Part 2 (+2) and King Kong (+4).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Frozen (+6,854), Dear Evan Hansen (+5,471), Mean Girls (+3,175), Hamilton (+2,070) and Wicked (+1,825).

The shows with the least growth were Kinky Boots (-259), Oslo (-3), A Dolls House Part 2 (0), 1984 Play (+1) and Present Laughter (+1).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - Miss Saigon

Top Play - Terms of My Surrender







