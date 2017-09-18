Olivier Winner Maria Friedman to Sing Sondheim & Bernstein at Feinstein's/54 Below

Three-time Olivier Award winner Maria Friedman makes her Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut this fall with shows on September 19, 20, 21, 22, and 23 at 7pm.

Maria explores the work of Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim in her critically acclaimed show Lenny & Steve, comparing and contrasting songs from their separate catalogues, as well as their joint masterpiece West Side Story. Songs include "New York, New York," "I Can Cook Too," "Losing My Mind," and "Send in the Clowns."

There is a $70 - $120 cover charge and a $25 food and beverage minimum. All seating is cabaret style. To purchase tickets, visit www.54below.com/MariaFriedman or call 646-476-3551. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 West 54th Street, New York City.

Maria Friedman's work for the stage includes: Blues in the Night (Piccadilly Theatre and Donmar Warehouse); April in Paris (Ambassadors Theatre); Hayyah in Ghetto, and Sunday in the Park with George, which won an Olivier Award for Best Musical and for which she gained her first nomination for Best Actress (both Royal National Theatre); Break of Day (Royal Court and tour), and Square Rounds (Royal National Theatre).

Maria won an Olivier Award for her one-woman show Maria Friedman - by Special Arrangement (Donmar Warehouse) and, after the birth of her first son, she returned to the West End with her second one-woman show Maria Friedman - By Extra Special Arrangement. A second Olivier Award followed for Best Actress for her role as Fosca in Stephen Sondheim's Passion (Queen's Theatre). Her performance as Liza Elliott in Lady in the Dark (Royal National Theatre) earned an Evening Standard Award as well as an Olivier Award nomination. Maria performs in concert halls all over the world and frequently appears with Britain's leading orchestras including the London Philharmonic, BBC Symphony, and London Symphony, and has recently performed at the Proms in a concert with the Matrix Ensemble. Maria also starred in the 2002 Last Night of the Proms in the Park.

In addition to her solo album, Maria's recordings include: Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along; Anyone Can Whistle; A Little Night Music; Cabaret, Off the Wall by Don Black; Body Works by Richard Stilgoe, as well as the cast recordings of The Witches of Eastwick; Lady in the Dark; Blues in the Night; and Stephen Sondheim's Passion. In addition, she is featured on Andrew Lloyd Webber's Essentials album, and is just about to release a live concert recording of her new one-woman show - Maria Friedman Live.

Most recently, Maria starred in the West End as Roxie (Olivier nomination) in Chicago, as Sukie in The Witches of Eastwick, as well as the Narrator in the film video of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, which won the Silver Rose in Music at the Rose d'Or Montreux Festival.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105.

