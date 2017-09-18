Photo Flash: Broadway Stars Shine at The 69th PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS

The 69th annual Primetime Emmy Award winners were announced live from Los Angeles last night on CBS. Stephen Colbert served as host of the annual event. As usual, Broadway was well represented among the nominees and winners. Check out photos from the evening below and Click here for the full list of the night's winners and get a recap of which Broadway stars took home awards here!

One of the earliest awards was handed to two-time Tony Award winner John Lithgow for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his turn as Winston Churchill in Netflix's THE CROWN. The actor will soon be back on Broadway in his solo play JOHN LITHGOW: STORIES BY HEART. Honors also went to Tony nominee Alec Baldwin, for his hilarious impersonation of Donald Trump throughout the past season of SNL.

Tony nominee Elisabeth Moss received the award for Best Actress in a Drama Series her moving performance in Hulu's THE HANDMAID'S TALE. Broadway vet Ann Dowd received her first Emmy win for the same drama series. Broadway alum Nicole Kidman won the Emmy for Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie for her role in HBO's BIG LITTLE LIES.

Two-time Tony winner Viola Davis appeared on stage to introduce HAMILTON star and Tony nominee Christopher Jackson, who performed the In Memoriam segment of the show. Click here to watch the moving segment. Among the star-studded presenters were Jim Parsons, Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Anika Noni Rose and more!

Photo credit: Trae Patton/CBS

Related Articles