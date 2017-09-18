Allison Walsh, Matthew Scott, and More Join AN AMERICAN IN PARIS Tour; Full Cast Announced

The producers of AN AMERICAN IN PARIS, winner of four Tony Awards, are pleased to announce the cast for the second year of the North American tour, beginning with the Albuquerque, NM engagement on October 17. Allison Walsh(Anastasia) joins the tour as Lise Dassin. Walsh, who was a Lise alternate and part of the ensemble in the Broadway production, replaces Sara Esty in the role. Matthew Scott(Sondheim on Sondheim), who starred as Adam Hochberg in An American in Paris on Broadway, will reprise that role for the tour. Other new principals include Ben Michael(Fiddler on the Roof) as Henri Baurel, Kirsten Scott (Follies) as Milo Davenport, and Teri Hansen (Show Boat, Boys from Syracuse) as Madame Baurel. They star opposite McGee Maddox, a former Principal Dancer with The National Ballet of Canada, who plays Jerry Mulligan in the tour. Deanna Doyle (Phantom of the Opera, Tuck Everlasting) joins as the Lise alternate, and David Prottas (New York City Ballet), who has been with the tour from the beginning, takes over as the Jerry alternate.

Members of the ensemble will include Brianna Abruzzo, Polly Baird, Karolina Blonski, Brittany Bohn, Brittany Cioce, Kevin A. Cosculluela, Ashlee Dupré, Andrew Eckert, Zak Edwards, Brian Gephart, Erika Hebron, Christopher M. Howard, Laura Kaufman, Weston Krukow, Ben Lanham, Francis Lawrence, Adrian Lee, Colby Q. Lindeman, Nathalie Marrable, Kenneth Michael Murray, Don Noble, Charlotte O'Dowd, Danielle Santos, Melissa Steadman, Kyle Vaughn, and Laurie Wells.

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS is the romantic story about an American soldier, a mysterious French girl and an indomitable European city, each yearning for a new beginning in the aftermath of war. Directed and choreographed by 2015 Tony Award-winner Christopher Wheeldon,the show features the music and lyrics of George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin, and a book by Craig Lucas.

The creative team also includes Tony Award-winners Bob Crowley (set and costume designer) and Natasha Katz (lighting designer); Jon Weston (sound designer); 59 Productions (projection designer); Rob Fisher (musical score adaption, arrangement and supervision); Todd Ellison (musical supervisor); David Andrews Rogers (musical director/conductor); Christopher Austin and Bill Elliott (orchestrations); Sam Davis (dance arrangements); Telsey + Company/Rachel Hoffman, C.S.A. (casting); Rick Steiger (production supervisor); Dontee Kiehn (associate director and associate choreographer); and Sean Kelly (associate choreographer and resident director).

The score of AN AMERICAN IN PARIS includes the songs "I Got Rhythm," "Liza," "'S Wonderful," "But Not For Me," "I'll Build a Stairway to Paradise," and orchestral music including "Concerto in F," "Second Prelude," "Second Rhapsody/Cuban Overture" and "An American In Paris."

The production opened to widespread critical acclaim at the Palace Theatre on Broadway in April 2015 after its world premiere at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. The New York production closed in October, 2016 after playing more than 600 performances. A West End production of AN AMERICAN IN PARIS opened March 21, 2017 at the Dominion Theatre.

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS won four 2015 Tony Awards, four Drama Desk Awards, four Outer Critics Circle Awards, the Drama League Award for Best Musical, three Fred and Adele Astaire Awards, and two Theatre World Awards. The musical was included on the Year's Best lists of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Entertainment Weekly, The New Yorker, the Associated Press, The Hollywood Reporter, and The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The Masterworks Broadway Original Broadway Cast recording of AN AMERICAN IN PARIS was nominated for the Best Musical Theater Album Grammy Award.

The producing team includes Stuart Oken, Van Kaplan and Roy Furman by special arrangement with Elephant Eye Theatrical, Pittsburgh CLO and Théâtre du Châtelet.

