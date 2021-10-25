Wake Up With BWW 10/25: Inside Opening Night of DANA H., and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

1) VIDEO: Watch Jason Sudeikis in ANNIE Sketch on Saturday Night Live

by Gigi Gervais

Last night, Ted Lasso favorite Jason Sudeikis hosted Saturday Night Live. On the show, there was a sketch recreating a number from the musical Annie where Sudeikis plays a mysterious member of Mr. Warbucks's staff.. (more...)

2) Where Are They Now? Catch Up on the Careers of the Original Cast of [TITLE OF SHOW]

by Chloe Rabinowitz

In our new series, 'Where Are They Now?' we're taking a look back at some of our favorite original Broadway casts, and catching up with their careers! Next up, the original cast of [title of show].. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Erika Henningsen & Seth Rudetsky Sing 'Meadowlark' In Rehearsal For Tonight's Live Concert

by Team BWW

Watch as Seth Rudetsky and Mean Girls's Erika Henningsen rehearse 'Meadowlark' in rehearsal for this weekend's live streaming concert! The one-time only live event featured special guest Kate Rockwell!. (more...)

4) VIDEO: LaChanze & the Company of TROUBLE IN MIND Get Ready for Broadway

by BroadwayWorld TV

Roundabout Theatre Company will soon present the Broadway premiere of Trouble in Mind by Alice Childress, directed by Charles Randolph-Wright. Watch as the company gets ready to bring the show to Broadway!. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Go Inside DANA H.'s Opening Night on Broadway!

by Team BWW

Dana H., by Obie Award winner Lucas Hnath and directed by Obie Award winner Les Waters, opened earlier this week on October 17, at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre, playing on a rotating schedule with Is This a Room. Deirdre O'Connell reprises her Obie Award-winning performance.. (more...)

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Adam Pascal, who turns 51 today!

Adam Pascal most recently took over the role of Edward Lewis during periods of the run of Pretty Woman on Broadway, and is now starring on the National Tour. Pascal led Broadway's smash hit Something Rotten as Shakespeare across North America. He starred as the original Roger Davis in the Off-Broadway, Broadway and London productions of Rent. He was the original Radames in Broadway's Aida and starred as the Emcee in Roundabout's Broadway production of Cabaret. Pascal played Huey Calhoun in Broadway's Memphis and Billy Flynn in Broadway's Chicago. Adam recently played Chad in Broadway's Disaster! He and his wife Cybele co-own the gluten and allergen-free company Cybele's Free to Eat.

