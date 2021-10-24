Where Are They Now? Catch Up on the Careers of the Original Cast of [TITLE OF SHOW]

In our new series, 'Where Are They Now?' we're taking a look back at some of our favorite original Broadway casts, and catching up with their careers!

Next up, the original cast of [title of show]!

Jeff Bowen

Jeff Bowen originated the role of Jeff in [title of show], as well as writing the music and lyrics for the musical. Following the 2008 Broadway production of [title of show], Bowen went on to write the music and lyrics for The Actors' Fund 125th Gala opening number; music and lyrics for The Vineyard Theatre's 25th Anniversary Gala ("Twenty-five Years Ago" and "Drive!"); music and lyrics for the Broadway Bares 18: Wonderland opening number ("Come Inside My Hole"); music and lyrics for the opening number of The 53rd Annual Drama Desk Awards ("We Are Here"); music and lyrics for "Villains Tonight!" for the Disney Cruise Line; the TV Theme Song for the 80's Cop Comedy Series, Squad 85; and music and lyrics for the 2012 Off-Broadway musical "Now. Here. This." starring alongside Hunter Bell, Susan Blackwell, and Heidi Blickenstaff.

Bowen most recently wrote the music and lyrics for the new original musical, Other World with Hunter Bell and Ann McNamee.



Heidi Blickenstaff

Heidi Blickenstaff originated the role of Heidi in [title of show]. Following the 2008 Broadway production of [title of show], Blickenstaff went on to replace Sherie Rene Scott as Ursula in the Broadway production of The Little Mermaid in 2009. That same year she was an original cast member in First You Dream: The Music of Kander and Ebb, which premiered at the Signature Theatre in Arlington, Virginia. In 2011 she replaced Carolee Carmello as Alice Beineke in The Addams Family. In 2012, she reprised her role in First You Dream at the Kennedy Center. That same year she originated the role of Heidi in the Off-Broadway production of Now. Here. This. starring alongside [title of show]'s Hunter Bell, Susan Blackwell, and Jeff Bowen.

In July 2013, Blickenstaff starred as Diana in Next to Normal at the Weston Playhouse in Weston, Vermont. In 2014, she starred as Cleo in the City Center Encores! staging of The Most Happy Fella. That same year Blickenstaff starred as Jane/Bonnie in the world premiere of Dog and Pony at The Old Globe Theatre. In 2014/2015, she played Emily Hobbs in Paper Mill Playhouse's production of Elf: The Musical. In 2015, Blickenstaff returned to Broadway to originate the role of Bea in Something Rotten!

In 2016 Blickenstaff starred in the stage adaptation of Freaky Friday at the Signature Theatre in Arlington, Virginia. In 2018, she starred in the Disney Channel musical version of Freaky Friday. She is currently on Broadway in Jagged Little Pill.



Susan Blackwell

Susan Blackwell originated the role of Susan in [title of show]. On television, Blackwell has appeared in Law & Order: Criminal Intent, The Good Wife, The Onion News Network, Person of Interest, Smash, Unforgettable, Dangerous Liaisons, Master of None, The Characters, Difficult People, The Night Of, Odd Mom Out, Younger, The Blacklist, Succession, Madam Secretary, Ray Donovan, and The Other Two.

In film, Blackwell has appeared in P.S. I Love You, Birdman, A Most Violent Year, 3 Generations, The Comedian, The Post, After the Wedding, Yes, God, Yes and more.

On stage, Blackwell appeared in the 2010 Off-Broadway production of The Kid; the 2012 Off-Broadway production of Now. Here. This (for which she also co-wrote the book with Hunger Bell!) starring alongside [title of show]'s Hunter Bell, Heidi Blickenstaff and Jeff Bowen; and the 2018 Encores! Off-Center production of Gone Missing.



Hunter Bell

Hunter Bell originated the role of Hunter in [title of show] as well as writing the book for the musical. For his work on the show, Bell was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical. Bell went on to co-write the book of the 2012 Off-Broadway show Now. Here. This with Susan Blackwell, and star in it alongside [title of show] co-stars Susan Blackwell, Heidi Blickenstaff, Jeff Bowen.

Bell went on to write the book for the 137th edition of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, Bellobration!, the book for "Villains Tonight!" produced on the Disney Cruise Line, and write original material for BC/EFA's Easter Bonnet competition, The Actors' Fund 125th Gala, The Vineyard Theatre's 25th Anniversary Gala, Broadway Bares 18: Wonderland, and The 53rd Annual Drama Desk Awards.

Bell wrote the book for FOUND, which opened Off-Broadway in 2014 at Atlantic Theater Company. For his work on FOUND, Bell was nominated in 2015 for the Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Book of a Musical.

Bell most recently wrote the book for the new original musical Other World, featuring music and lyrics by Jeff Bowen.