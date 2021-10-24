VIDEO: Watch New ANNIE Sketch on Saturday Night Live

Last night, Ted Lasso favorite Jason Sudeikis hosted Saturday Night Live. On the show, there was a sketch recreating I Think I'm Gonna Like it Here, a number from the musical Annie where Sudeikis plays a mysterious member of Mr. Warbucks's staff, Rick. Cecily Strong played Miss Grace, who is trying to get some answers from Sudeikis's Rick, and Melissa Villaseñor played the titular character of Annie who, well, thinks she's gonna like it there.

Watch the clip below: