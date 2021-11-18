Wake Up With BWW 11/18: DIANA Opening Red Carpet and Reviews, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Diana the Musical marquee

Today's top stories include opening night coverage of Diana The Musical! BroadwayWorld was there on the red carpet last night and you can check out our video below! Plus, read all of the reviews for the musical in our Review Roundup.

Plus, go on the red carpet at Chicago's 25th anniversary performance, and more!

Diana The Musical Opens

Diana, The Musical celebrated its official opening night last night, Wednesday, November 17 at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street). Diana, The Musical stars Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth.

Check out our red carpet coverage below, and read all of the reviews!

VIDEO: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DIANA- Watch Now!

Review Roundup: DIANA, THE MUSICAL Opens on Broadway

Photos: On the Red Carpet at CHICAGO's 25th Anniversary Performance

by Jennifer Broski

Last night, Chicago on Broadway celebrated 25 years of Razzle Dazzle on Broadway with a special celebration.. (more...)

Review Roundup: North American Tour of OKLAHOMA! Takes the Stage; What Are the Critics Saying?

by Stephi Wild

The North American tour of Rogers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! began performances at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis, MN on November 9, 2021 and will continue to play over 25 cities during the 2021-2022 season including stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Chicago and Nashville, and more. Read the reviews!. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Bradley Whitford, Kate Burton & More in A CHRISTMAS CAROL

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Production photos are now available for the First National Tour of A Christmas Carol led by three-time Emmy Award winner Bradley Whitford (Ebenezer Scrooge), Tony and Emmy Award nominee Kate Burton (Ghost of Christmas Past), and Grammy and SAG Award nominee Alex Newell (Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig).. (more...)

Lucie Jones, Ryan Reid, Sophie-Louise Dann and Gary Wilmot Join WICKED 2022 London Cast

by Stephi Wild

Wicked has announced that Lucie Jones (Elphaba), Ryan Reid (Fiyero), Sophie-Louise Dann (Madame Morrible) and Gary Wilmot (The Wizard) will lead the new London cast at the Apollo Victoria Theatre from Tuesday 1 February 2022.. (more...)

VIDEO: Vanessa Hudgens Talks TICK, TICK...BOOM! on THE TONIGHT SHOW

by Michael Major

Vanessa Hudgens appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night to discuss her role in the new tick, tick...BOOM! film adaption. During the interview, she discussed working with Lin Manuel Miranda and her love of Jonathan Larson. The interview also included a new clip of Andrew Garfield and Hudgens performing 'Therapy' in the film.. (more...)

VIDEO: Bob Mackie Talks His Legendary Career and New Book on Backstage Live with Richard Ridge

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

The Art of Bob Mackie is the first-ever comprehensive and fully authorized book showcasing Mackie's work, from his early days as a sketch artist for the legendary Edith Head at Paramount to his current, cutting-edge costumes for pop stars and line of accessible, wearable clothing for QVC. In addition to hundreds of glorious photos and dozens of dishy recollections from Mackie and his many muses, this gorgeous volume features never-before-seen sketches from throughout his prolific career. Watch as Mackie reminisces about his extensive career and reflects on the new book!. (more...)

Trouble in Mind officially opens on Broadway tonight!

This is a limited engagement through Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

Trouble in Mind is led by LaChanze as "Wiletta Mayer," with Michael Zegen as "Al Manners," Chuck Cooper as "Sheldon Forrester," Danielle Campbell as "Judy Sears," Jessica Frances Dukes as "Millie Davis," Brandon Micheal Hall as "John Nevins," Simon Jones as "Henry," Alex Mickiewicz as "Eddie Fenton," and Don Stephenson as "Bill O'Wray."

For more information, please visit Roundabout Theatre Company's website at roundabouttheatre.org.

