VIDEO: Vanessa Hudgens Talks TICK, TICK...BOOM! on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Vanessa Hudgens appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night to discuss her role in the new tick, tick...BOOM! film adaption. During the interview, she discussed working with Lin Manuel Miranda and her love of Jonathan Larson.

"I love his work, I love his community, I love his stories. He means so much to me and my friends and my community of LGBT and of the theatre. It feels like none of this has been work because we're talking about something that is so dear to us and I just feel like I get to be a soldier of love every day that I show up talking about this movie," she said of Jonathan Larson and his work.

The interview also included a new clip of Andrew Garfield and Hudgens performing "Therapy" in the film! Watch the full interview below.

tick, tick...BOOM! is an adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent.

The film stars Academy Award nominee & Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús, Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry, MJ Rodriguez, Emmy Award winner Bradley Whitford, The Roots' Tariq Trotter, with Emmy and Tony Award winner Judith Light, and Vanessa Hudgens.

Andrew Garfield plays Jon, a young theater composer who's waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Days before he's due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere: from his girlfriend Susan (Alexandra Shipp), who dreams of an artistic life beyond New York City; from his friend Michael (Robin de Jesús), who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security; amidst an artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic. With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?