Photos: First Look at Bradley Whitford, Kate Burton & More in A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Production photos are now available for the First National Tour of the five-time Tony Award-winning production of A Christmas Carol led by three-time Emmy Award winner Bradley Whitford (Ebenezer Scrooge), Tony and Emmy Award nominee Kate Burton (Ghost of Christmas Past), and Grammy and SAG Award nominee Alex Newell (Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig).

Check out the photos below!

This magical new interpretation of Charles Dickens' timeless story, adapted by Tony Award winner Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and originally directed and conceived by Tony Award winner Matthew Warchus (Matilda), begins performances tomorrow night at Phoenix's Orpheum Theatre (November 18-21, 2021) before stops at The Smith Center in Las Vegas (November 23-28, 2021) and the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles (November 30, 2021-January 1, 2022).

In addition to Whitford, Burton, and Newell, the cast includes Chante Carmel as Mrs. Cratchit, Dashiell Eaves as Bob Cratchit, Brandon Gill as Fred, Evan Harrington as Fezziwig, Chris Hoch as Father/Marley, Sarah Hunt as Belle, Alex Nee as Ferdy/Nicholas, Sebastian Ortiz and Cade Robertson alternating as Tiny Tim, Brett Ryback as George, Harry Thornton as Young Ebenezer, Glory Yepassis-Zembrou as Little Fan, and Grace Yoo as Jess. Andrew Mayer and Celia Mei Rubin are Standbys. Eight cast members - Eaves, Gill, Harrington, Hoch, Hunt, Nee, Ortiz, and Rubin - return from the original Broadway cast.

A holiday masterpiece for all ages, A Christmas Carol opened on Broadway to rave reviews on November 20, 2019, following critically acclaimed runs at The Old Vic, London. Breaking several box office records at the Lyceum Theatre, the production took home five 2020 Tony Awards for Best Original Score (Christopher Nightingale), Best Scenic Design of a Play (Rob Howell), Best Costume Design of a Play (Rob Howell), Best Lighting Design of a Play (Hugh Vanstone), and Best Sound Design of a Play (Simon Baker), sweeping all categories in which it was nominated. It also won a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Adaptation. A Christmas Carol will return to The Old Vic for its fourth season this year. In addition to this production, a second US production of A Christmas Carol will play San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre this holiday season.

This timeless - and timely - tale of isolation and redemption welcomes theatergoers into an immersive experience that is brimming with Christmas spirit. The production features dazzling staging, moving storytelling, and 12 of the most cherished Christmas carols, including "Joy to the World," "Silent Night," and "It Came Upon the Midnight Clear."

A Christmas Carol features scenic and costume design by Tony Award winner Rob Howell; lighting design by Tony Award winner Hugh Vanstone; sound design by Tony Award winner Simon Baker; music, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award winner Christopher Nightingale; music direction by Remy Kurs; music supervision by Paul Staroba; music coordination by Howard Joines; casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger; movement by Lizzi Gee; and direction by Thomas Caruso.

A Christmas Carol is produced by Tom Smedes, Heather Shields, Nathan Gehan, Jamison Scott, Catherine Schreiber, Peter Stern, Xin Wen, Cornice Productions, Jack Lane, Instone Productions, Nancy Gibbs/Joseph Longthorne, Mark Lonow & JoAnne Astrow, J. Scott & Sylvia G. Bechtel, Walport Productions, Alexandra Weinstein & Tobi Pilavin Weinstein, Propaganda Productions/42nd.Club, Beth Lenke/Wolfstone Productions, Tanninger Entertainment, CHK Productions/Louise H. Beard & Seriff Productions, Mark Lippman, Fiona Howe Rudin/Sammy Lopez, David Lambert/Shawn Arani, Brian Mutert & Derek Perrigo/Gary & Reenie Heath, and Terry Schnuck/Joel t Newman, with Associate Producer Chase Thomas.

https://www.achristmascaroltour.com/