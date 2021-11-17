Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
CHICAGO
Click Here for More Articles on CHICAGO

Photos: On the Red Carpet at CHICAGO's 25th Anniversary Performance

pixeltracker

As of last night, Chicago has played close to 10,000 performances on Broadway.

Nov. 17, 2021  

Last night, Chicago on Broadway celebrated 25 years of Razzle Dazzle on Broadway with a special celebration. Check out photos from the red carpet below!

The celebration began on the TKTS Red Steps in Times Square with a performance from the Brooklyn United Marching Band. The Ambassador Theatre was lit in red with a star-studded red carpet, featuring members of the Original Broadway cast, the current Broadway cast and more stars.

The festivities continued with a tribute to Ann Reinking, the original choreographer and Roxie Hart of the 1996 production, with a video and special presentation from former Chicago star, Charlotte D'Amboise.

As of last night, Chicago has played close to 10,000 performances on Broadway. Over the last 25 years, the show has been seen in 36 different countries and seen by 33 million people worldwide.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Chicago
CHICAGO Cast

Chicago
CHICAGO Cast

Chicago
Paulo Szot

Chicago
Paulo Szot

Chicago
Danielle Mone Truitt

Chicago
Michael Emerson, Carrie Preston

Chicago
Michael Emerson, Carrie Preston

Chicago
CHICAGO cast members

Chicago
Lillias White and guest

Chicago
Lillias White

Chicago
Christine Bokhour, Raymond Bokhour

Chicago
Christine Bokhour, Raymond Bokhour

Chicago
Bianca Marroquin

Chicago
Bianca Marroquin

Chicago
Greg Butler, Vivianna DeSantiago

Chicago
Greg Butler, Vivianna DeSantiago

Chicago
Fran Weissler, Barry Weissler

Chicago
Janae SaisQuoi, Marti Gould Cummings, Brita Filter

Chicago
Mia Sinclair Jenness

Chicago
Mia Sinclair Jenness

Chicago
Ana Villafane

Chicago
Ana Villafane

Chicago
Julitta Dee Harden Scheel, Marcia Gay Harden

Chicago
Julitta Dee Harden Scheel, Marcia Gay Harden

Chicago
Scott Lehrer, John Lee Beatty, William Ivey Long, Ken Billington

Chicago
Jamie Gray Hyder

Chicago
Jamie Gray Hyder

Chicago
David Sabella, Ted Keener

Chicago
David Sabella, Ted Keener

Chicago
Harry Lennix, Djena Nichole Graves

Chicago
Harry Lennix, Djena Nichole Graves

Chicago
Joel Grey

Chicago
Joel Grey

Chicago
Anne del Castillo

Chicago
Anne del Castillo

Chicago
Walter Bobbie

Chicago
Bebe Neuwirth

Chicago
Bebe Neuwirth

Chicago
Michael Berresse, Jeff Bowen

Chicago
Michael Berresse, Jeff Bowen

Chicago
Amra-Faye Wright

Chicago
Amra-Faye Wright

Chicago
John Kander

Chicago
Emerson Brooks

Chicago
Emerson Brooks

Chicago
Jim Borstelmann

Chicago
Jim Borstelmann

Chicago
Jim Borstelmann, James Naughton

Chicago
James Naughton and guest

Chicago
Chloe Flower

Chicago
Chloe Flower

Chicago
Solea Pfeiffer

Chicago
Solea Pfeiffer

Chicago
Kevin Csolak

Chicago
Kevin Csolak

Chicago
Gregory Jbara

Chicago
Nicole Scherzinger

Chicago
Nicole Scherzinger

Chicago
Andrew Rannells, Nichole Scherzinger

Chicago
Matthew Risch, Andrew Rannells

Chicago
Matthew Risch, Andrew Rannells

Chicago
Roxy Sternberg and guest

Chicago
Roxy Sternberg and guest

Chicago
Peter Vack and guest

Chicago
Jason Tartick, Kaitlyn Bristowe

Chicago
Jason Tartick, Kaitlyn Bristowe

Chicago
Skyh Black

Chicago
Skyh Black

Chicago
KJ Smith

Chicago
KJ Smith

Chicago
Jocko Sims

Chicago
Jocko Sims

Chicago
Christie Brinkley

Chicago
Christie Brinkley

Chicago
Sarah Steele

Chicago
Sarah Steele


Related Articles

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Chicago Lapel Pin
Chicago Lapel Pin
Chicago Magnet
Chicago Magnet

From This Author Jennifer Broski