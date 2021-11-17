Photos: On the Red Carpet at CHICAGO's 25th Anniversary Performance
Last night, Chicago on Broadway celebrated 25 years of Razzle Dazzle on Broadway with a special celebration. Check out photos from the red carpet below!
The celebration began on the TKTS Red Steps in Times Square with a performance from the Brooklyn United Marching Band. The Ambassador Theatre was lit in red with a star-studded red carpet, featuring members of the Original Broadway cast, the current Broadway cast and more stars.
The festivities continued with a tribute to Ann Reinking, the original choreographer and Roxie Hart of the 1996 production, with a video and special presentation from former Chicago star, Charlotte D'Amboise.
As of last night, Chicago has played close to 10,000 performances on Broadway. Over the last 25 years, the show has been seen in 36 different countries and seen by 33 million people worldwide.
Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
CHICAGO Cast
Michael Emerson, Carrie Preston
CHICAGO cast members
Lillias White and guest
Christine Bokhour, Raymond Bokhour
Greg Butler, Vivianna DeSantiago
Janae SaisQuoi, Marti Gould Cummings, Brita Filter
Julitta Dee Harden Scheel, Marcia Gay Harden
Scott Lehrer, John Lee Beatty, William Ivey Long, Ken Billington
Jamie Gray Hyder
Harry Lennix, Djena Nichole Graves
Anne del Castillo
Emerson Brooks
Jim Borstelmann, James Naughton
James Naughton and guest
Chloe Flower
Andrew Rannells, Nichole Scherzinger
Matthew Risch, Andrew Rannells
Roxy Sternberg and guest
Peter Vack and guest
Jason Tartick, Kaitlyn Bristowe
Skyh Black
KJ Smith
Jocko Sims
Jocko Sims