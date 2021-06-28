Wake Up With BWW 6/28: SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY Photos, Videos, and Reviews

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Springsteen on Broadway officially returned this weekend, marking the first show to reopen on Broadway since the shutdown began in March 2020. Read all of the reviews and firsthand accounts, learn about what's different since the show's original run, and check out photos and videos below!

1) Where Are They Now? Catch Up on the Careers of the Original Cast of IN THE HEIGHTS!

by Chloe Rabinowitz

In our new series, 'Where Are They Now?' we're taking a look back at some of our favorite original Broadway casts, and catching up with their careers! First up, the original cast of In the Heights! . (more...)

2) VIDEO: Jennifer Nettles Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Watch as Richard Ridge chats with Broadway veteran Jennifer Nettles, who just released her latest album, Always Like New, from Concord Records. . (more...)

3) Photos/Video: Go Inside Opening Night of the Return of SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY

by Stephi Wild

Check out photos and videos, learn about vaccination requirements, how to purchase tickets, a digital lottery, and much more here!. (more...)

4) Review Roundup: SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY Returns; What Has Changed Since the Original Run?

by Review Roundups

Read reviews and firsthand accounts from The New York Times, New York Post, Deadline, Variety, The Rolling Stone, and more!. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Kate Reinders Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Watch as he chats with Broadway favorite Kate Reinders, who is currently starring as Miss Jenn in the second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met's Nightly Met Opera Streams continue tonight at 7:30 with Nico Muhly's Marnie Starring Isabel Leonard, Iestyn Davies, Christopher Maltman, Janis Kelly, and Denyce Graves, conducted by Roberto Spano. Production by Michael Mayer. From November 10, 2018.

- Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party returns tonight at 8pm! For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them.

Composer, arranger, musical director, orchestrator, and conductor Alex Lacamoire is the very definition of a musical genius - a multiple Tony and Grammy Award winner, he is also a Kennedy Center Honoree, and is known for his work on some of the most successful Broadway shows in history including 'In the Heights', 'Hamilton', and 'Dear Evan Hansen.'

Lacamoire recently worked with Grammy Award-winning country superstar Jennifer Nettles on her new album 'Always Like New' out now!

What we're watching: Watch New Music Video for Remixed 'I Am What I Am' featuring J. Harrison Ghee!

Pride is here and so is a new spin on a classic that's taking the gay anthem to the next level. Watch below to check out an amazing dance version of "I Am What I Am" featuring J. Harrison Ghee and directed/produced by Jimmy Larkin.

The just-released video includes appearances by Grey Henson, Ezra Menas, Gaby Gamache, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Anastacia McCleskey, Jackie Cox, DeMarius Copes, Nick Silverio, Jarred Manista, Samy Figaredo, Victor Borbolla, Javier Perez, Marti Cummings, Ianne Fields Stewart, Davon Williams, Desmond Is Amazing and Paloma the Cairn.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!