Photos/Video: Go Inside Opening Night of the Return of SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY

Last night, June 26, Springsteen on Broadway Returned, marking the re-opening of Broadway for the first time since the shutdown began in March 2020. Bruce Springsteen will perform a limited run of Springsteen on Broadway performances at Jujamcyn's St. James Theatre through September 4.

Proceeds from Opening Night of Springsteen on Broadway at the St. James Theatre will be donated to a group of local New York and New Jersey charities including the Boys and Girls Club of Monmouth County, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Food Bank for New York City, Fulfill (Monmouth & Ocean Counties Foodbank), Long Island Cares, NJ Pandemic Relief Fund and The Actor's Fund.

Based on his worldwide best-selling autobiography 'Born to Run,' Springsteen on Broadway is a unique evening with Bruce, his guitar, a piano, and his very personal stories. The show's original run included 236 sold-out performances at Jujamcyn's Walter Kerr Theatre, beginning in October 2017 and concluding in December 2018. Springsteen earned a Special Tony Award for the performances, which were later adapted into a film and a soundtrack album.

Jujamcyn Theaters and Lucky Seat have launched a Springsteen on Broadway digital lottery, for performances beginning on Tuesday, June 29.

Guests will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO approved vaccine in order to attend Springsteen on Broadway and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre with their valid ticket. Further vaccination and testing details and requirements can be found at https://www.jujamcyn.com/springsteenfaq/#covid19.

Photo Credit: Rob DeMartin and Little Fang Photography