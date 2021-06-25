VIDEO: Jennifer Nettles Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch as he chats with Broadway veteran Jennifer Nettles, who just released her latest album, Always Like New, from Concord Records. For this project, Nettles teamed up with GRAMMY and Tony Award-winning orchestrator Alex Lacamoire, best known for his work on Broadway's critically acclaimed shows Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, and In the Heights, to reimagine, arrange and produce some of the most beloved songs from the stage, infusing each with her Signature Sound and giving these timeless works of art a new context and meaning in our current landscape.

"As a child who grew up in musical theatre, this album feels like a homecoming to me. I savored every note of singing and arranging these songs with Alex Lacamoire," said Nettles. "It is thrilling to be able to celebrate this amazing songwriting with arrangements and vocals that allow them to be rediscovered anew."

The album, executive produced by Adam Zotovich (Dear Evan Hansen, The Color Purple, An American in Paris), spans classics from "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" (Oklahoma) and "Wouldn't It Be Loverly" (My Fair Lady) to contemporary favorites including "You Will Be Found" (Dear Evan Hansen), "Wait for It" (Hamilton) and "It All Fades Away" featuring Brandi Carlile (The Bridges of Madison County). Always Like New's first single "Sit Down, You're Rockin' The Boat" is available today and features Nettles' soaring vocals in a jazzy up-tempo version of the Guys and Dolls classic.

Below, watch as Jennifer tells us even more about the new album and previews a duet with Brandi Carlile- "It All Fades Away" from The Bridges of Madison County.