Wake Up With BWW 8/18: Adam Pascal and Olivia Valli to Lead PRETTY WOMAN Tour, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Casting has been announced for the two lead roles in the National Tour of Pretty Woman: The Musical! Adam Pascal will star as Edward Lewis, alongside Olivia Valli as Vivian Ward!

Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE will set sail on a final 12-week tour that will visit more than 20 cities this fall.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) Laura Osnes Denies She Was Fired For Refusing to Get Vaccinated; Responds in Instagram Statement

by Stephi Wild

Laura Osnes has been facing backlash on social media following a story published by the New York Post's Page Six last week. The story alleged that Osnes was fired from a one-night production of Crazy For You at the Guild Hall in East Hampton because she refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19.. (more...)

2) Adam Pascal and Olivia Valli Will Lead the North American Tour of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL

by Stephi Wild

Broadway superstar and Tony Award-nominee Adam Pascal (Rent, AIDA, Something Rotten) will once again step into the well-heeled shoes of Edward Lewis after thrilling audiences on Broadway for a limited set of performances in 2019. He will be joined by rising star Olivia Valli (Jersey Boys, Wicked) as the charming and charismatic Vivian Ward.. (more...)

3) ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Tour Returns For Final 12 Weeks This Month

by Alan Henry

Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE will drop anchor at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center from August 31 - September 5, 2021, before setting sail on a final 12-week tour that will visit more than 20 cities this fall including Phoenix, Kansas City, New Orleans, Hartford, Durham and Buffalo, to name a few. . (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! He returns today at 12pm with special guest: TBA.

- Jim Caruso's Cast Party returns tonight at 8pm!

- Also today at 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, with Broadway By The Decades - The 70s.

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!