Adam Pascal and Olivia Valli Will Lead the North American Tour of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL

The producers of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL have announced that the starring roles have been cast for the North American Tour, launching this fall in Providence, RI. Broadway superstar and Tony Award-nominee Adam Pascal (Rent, AIDA, Something Rotten) will once again step into the well-heeled shoes of Edward Lewis after thrilling audiences on Broadway for a limited set of performances in 2019. He will be joined by rising star Olivia Valli (Jersey Boys, Wicked) as the charming and charismatic Vivian Ward. Additional casting will be announced in the coming weeks. The full tour route can be found at PrettyWomanTheMusical.com.

"We have found our Vivian and Edward for the North American tour of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL," said producer Paula Wagner. "Adam Pascal is a highly respected, multi-talented performer and Broadway star. After seeing him play Edward in the Broadway production, we are excited to have him reprise his role for our tour. Olivia Valli, our extraordinary Vivian, is a major talent to watch. She is the perfect blend of vulnerability, warmth and charm. She is luminous to watch on stage, and is going to be a real breakthrough star."

Director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell said "Adam's voice is an incredible match for Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance's romantic rock score. He's the perfect leading man. And Olivia absolutely blew me away during the audition process, and I knew immediately we had found our Vivian Ward for the tour."

Adam Pascal is a Tony® Award nominee, best known for his role as Roger in RENT, which he originated both on Broadway and in the 2005 film. He has also starred on Broadway in Aida (Radames), Cabaret (Emcee), Chicago (Billy), Memphis (Huey), Disaster (Chad), Something Rotten! (Shakespeare), and most recently PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (Edward). He was also a co-producer of the hit Off-Broadway show Fully Committed (1999). He has released three solo rock albums, Model Prisoner (2000), Civilian (2004), and Blinding Light (2008). In television and film, he has appeared in RENT (2005), School of Rock (2003), SLC Punk (1998) and "Cold Case" (2006). Adam also tours regularly, performing sold-out solo concerts all around the country.

Olivia Valli is honored to be playing the iconic role of Vivian Ward. After receiving her BFA in Musical Theatre from Montclair State University, she went out on the road with the 2nd national tour of Wicked (ensemble/ Elphaba us) before joining the Off-Broadway company of Jersey Boys. There she played her own grandmother, Mary Delgado, making her the first person to play a direct relative on stage. This proud New Jersey native always knew she wanted to be a professional singer, but it wasn't until high school that she knew musical theater was her true passion. Valli released a podcast during the pandemic with her best friend called "What's Your Backup Plan?"

Based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is brought to life by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood, and Broadway, with direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award®-winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), original music and lyrics by Grammy®-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69", "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song "Oh, Pretty Woman," which inspired the iconic movie. PRETTY WOMAN the film (produced by Arnon Milchan - New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is "Big Romance & Big Fun!" (Broadway.com) and "Dazzles!" (Deadline). The Hollywood Reporter calls it "Irresistible! A romantic fantasy. A contemporary fairy tale." And BuzzFeed News says "If you love the movie, you'll love the musical!" The 3-time Audience Choice Award-Winner is brought to life by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood, and Broadway. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL ended its 13-month run at the Nederlander Theatre on Broadway on August 18, 2019. The musical began performances in Hamburg, Germany on September 24, 2019, and opened in London's West End in February 2020 before COVID-19 shuttered theaters around the world. The London production reopened July 8, 2021 to great acclaim at the Savoy Theatre in the West End.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is produced on tour by Paula Wagner, Nice Productions, LPO, New Regency Productions, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions & Co., James L. Nederlander, Kilimanjaro Theatricals/Joshua Andrews, Roy Furman, Ambassador Theatre Group, Gavin Kalin Productions, deRoy Kierstead and John Gore Organization. Wendy Orshan and Jeff Wilson are the Executive Producers and 101 Productions, Ltd is the General Manager.

Atlantic Records' Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is available on all DSP's and on Vinyl and CD in stores nationwide.