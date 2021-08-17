Laura Osnes Denies She Was Fired For Refusing to Get Vaccinated; Responds in Instagram Statement

Laura Osnes has been facing backlash on social media following a story published by the New York Post's Page Six last week. The story alleged that Osnes was fired from a one-night production of Crazy For You at the Guild Hall in East Hampton because she refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The story also went on to say that Tony Yazbeck, who is also appearing in the production, "pressed her on the matter", citing the safety of his young children at home as a cause for concern.

Now, Osnes has spoken out about the allegation on Instagram, claiming that she withdrew from the production, and was not fired.

"A month ago, I was informed that protocols had changed, and I would now need proof of vaccination to participate," she writes. "I was disappointed but responded that I would have to withdraw, as I have not yet gotten the vaccine."

She also claims that the transition was "drama-free and discrete" and that none of her castmates "pressed her."

Osnes also says that she was never given the option to take a Covid test, rather than get vaccinated. She claims "I would have tested in a heartbeat - something I have been doing for months, and will continue to do, in order to keep working safely."

She goes on to say that she stands by her decision to not get vaccinated at this time, stating, "Every soul is entitled to live according to their convictions and work without being publicly ostracized. My conviction does not discount my care and commitment to safety during this unprecedented time."

Read the full response below:

This comes after many theaters, including all 41 Broadway theaters, have been announcing that they will require proof of vaccination for all cast, crew, and audience members.

As it was announced last month, all Broadway theaters will require vaccinations for audience members, as well as performers, backstage crew, and theatre staff, for all performances through October 2021. Masks will also be required for audiences inside the theatre, except while eating or drinking in designated locations.

Under the policy, guests will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine in order to attend a show and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre with their valid ticket. "Fully vaccinated" means the performance date must be at least 14 days after the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, or at least 14 days after a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

Learn more here.

To learn more about COVID-19 vaccine options, and all safety information, visit the CDC's website here.

Laura Osnes was last seen on Broadway in Bandstand. Previously, she starred as the title role in Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella (Drama Desk Award; Tony, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League and Astaire Award nominations). She also starred in Bonnie and Clyde (Tony Award nomination), creating the role at Asolo Repertory Theatre and La Jolla Playhouse (San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Award). She appeared as Hope Harcourt in the Tony Award winning revival of Anything Goes (Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Astaire Award nominations) and Nellie Forbush in Lincoln Center Theater's production of South Pacific, and made her Broadway debut as Sandy in the most recent revival of Grease. Other New York/regional credits include the Broadway-bound musical The Bandstand at Paper Mill Playhouse; The Threepenny Opera (Drama Desk Award nomination) at Atlantic Theater Company; City Center Encores! productions of The Band Wagon, Randy Newman's Faust, and Pipe Dream; The Sound of Music in concert at Carnegie Hall; Carousel opposite Steven Pasquale at the Lyric Opera of Chicago, and Broadway: Three Generations at the Kennedy Center.