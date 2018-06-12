BWW Invite: Get Up Close with Chukwudi Iwuji, Star of Shakespeare in the Park's OTHELLO

SAG-AFTRA Foundation and BroadwayWorld have partnered for a filmed Conversations Q&A series to recognize and celebrate the vibrant theatre community in New York City and the actors who aspire to have a career on the stage and screen.

On Tuesday, June 19 (2pm) join us at the Robin Williams Center (247 West 54th Street) for a Career Conversations Q&A with Olivier Award winner Chukwudi Iwuji who is currently starring in Othello, moderated by Broadway World's Richard Ridge of "Backstage with Richard Ridge!"



Click here to RSVP. This event is free and open to non-members. Please direct any questions to nyrsvp@sagfoundation.org and write "Chukwudi" in the subject line.

Chukwudi Iwuji can currently be seen starring as the title character in Othello for The Public Theatre's Shakespeare in the Park.

He most recently starred as John Blanke in Michael Greif's The Low Road at The Public Theater. For his performance, Chukwudi won a 2018 Obie Award and earned nominations for a 2018 Drama League Award in the category of Distinguished Performance and a 2018 Lucille Lortel Award in the category of Outstanding Lead Actor in a play. The show was also nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award.

Chukwudi is an Associate Artist of the Royal Shakespeare Company, for his numerous Shakespearean performances. He received two Olivier awards for his titular role as Henry VI in the RSC's 2009 productions of parts I, II, and III

Additional theatre credits include The National Theatre's Hedda Gabler, The Public Theatre's Hamlet, King Lear, Anthony and Cleopatria, Theatre for a New Audience's Tamburlaine, and Old Vic's Richard III.

On television Chukwudi will next be seen in the upcoming SundanceTV & BBC series The Split. His past television credits include NBC's The Blindspotand Crossing Lines, CBS's Madam Secretary, Doctor Who, Wizard Vs. Aliens, Casualty, and The Slave Trade for BBC, Sky's The Three Kings, Tiger Aspect's The Garden, and RTE's Proof.

He can also be seen in multiple films including Netflix's Barry, Chad Stahelski's John Wick: Chapter 2 opposite Keanu Reeves, A Woman A Part, Now: In the Wings of A World Stage, Exam, and Fall to Rise.

