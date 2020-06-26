BWW Interview: Lena Moy-Borgen Lays Out How Your Kids Can Act Up This Summer at Play On! Studios

Need a creative diversion for your kids this summer? Look no further than Play On! Studios!

Play On! Studios will offer brand new online summer programming for 2020. Taking place on Zoom, with a filmed performance at the end of each session,Play On! keeps camp sizes small so kids get the personal attention and non-competitive environment they need to do their best. Camps are available for grades PreK-12. Sign up for one week or more! Click here for more info about Play On! Studios.

Below, we chat with founder Lena Moy-Borgen about this year's summer programs!

What sets your program apart from other summer camps?



Play On! Studios really wants to bring kids a summer of fun drama, even though we are staying safe online! Kids of all ages will still get to do a play while staying home. Every session will have a brand new play, so kids can do one session or more!



How will learning be different this year in the wake of the pandemic?



We know that our regular model of full day camps aren't going to be the same when kids are at home. Our camps are set up so that kids have different amounts of screen time based on their age, with optional activities that they can do from home during the rest of the day. This way, they can still get the fun of putting on a play and taking part all the different aspects of theater, while working in the time frame that is best for them.



Do students have to audition to take part? Do they need to be at a certain skill-level before classes begin?



Students of all levels are welcome. There are no auditions. It's our top priority to provide each kid with a chance to shine. No one is ever in the background, holding a spear or playing a tree. Each kid always has lines or solos so that they can work on being front and center! There are also always lots of group moments so that kids who are more introverted can start to explore performing with the support of their peers. If students are more experienced, we always try to challenge them with some harder material. We try to pick things that give a range of options, so that each kid gets to work on something that speaks to their experience and skill level.



Do a lot of students come back year after year?



Many students come back year after year! We always have a great mix of new and returning campers. We just had one girl "graduate" from our program after 8 summers! It's been so wonderful to watch students grow and change over the years.



Have a lot of alums gone on to have success on stage and elsewhere?



We have a special program called Audition Bootcamp, which sets kids up for the auditions for the NYC performing arts high schools. We've had many of our students graduate from our program and go on to the Performing Arts High Schools in NYC, such as LaGuardia, Frank Sinatra School of the Arts, Professional Performing Arts School, Talent Unlimited and more!

Read more about Play On Studios' programs below:

Creative Drama Camp: Our most popular camp emphasizes the creativity, enjoyment, and personal growth of each child. Through drama games, movement, music, and vocal exercises, kids will explore self-expression and gain confidence. A final online showcase creates a comfortable and exciting opportunity to experience another important

aspect of theater: performance!



Monday-Fridays | 9:45am-10:45am | Grades PreK-1

Monday-Fridays | 11am-12:30pm | Grades 1-3

Musical Theater Camp: Using a different, inspiring Broadway theme each session, campers will explore scenes, songs, and dance numbers. This flexible format allows us to create a very personal experience for our campers, helping them to grow and take on specific challenges. Each session will also include private instruction with our vocal director, to give kids some great one on one attention. We'll show off our new skills at a final Friday online performance!



Mondays-Fridays | 1-4pm | Grades 4-9

Audition Bootcamp: This is the perfect opportunity for kids who are auditioning for a performing arts high school or college. Campers will work together with teaching artists to pick two monologues and a short song. Our students have gone on to the LaGuardia High School for the Performing Arts, the Professional Performing Arts School, and more. We'll show off our new skills at a final Friday online performance!



Monday-Friday | 1-4pm | Grades 6-12

Click here for more info about Play On! Studios.

