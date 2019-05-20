BWW Interview: Carly Hughes Talks AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE Musical Finale

Carly Hughes is an accomplished Broadway and television actress. Broadway fans will know her for her many roles including the 2013 revival of Pippin, Ghost the Musical, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

She stars on the ABC comedy series, American Housewife, which is airing its first musical episode on Tuesday, May 21. We got a chance to talk with Carly about what it was like combining her two loves for the musical episode!

How excited were you when you heard AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE would be doing a musical episode?

Are you kidding? A chance to mix Broadway Carly with TV Carly? I was super excited! I couldn't wait to hear all the original music, learn the original choreography, and just dive in!

What was it like getting to work with Glenn Slater and Justin Paul?

Dreams. They took our show and subject matter, and made some magical "Westport gems"! I know Justin from NYC and am a big fan of both him and Glenn!

How was working with acclaimed choreographer Ashley Wallen?

Ashley is a sweet love of mine. We met doing GHOST the Musical on Broadway. It was his Broadway debut as a choreographer, and he nailed it. I was SUPER excited to be working with him again. His energy, his immense talent & creativity, always make for fun Rehearsals and amazing numbers!

What was it like doing a television musical verses a stage musical?

Well for one, Live is... Live! You don't get any second chances. What you do in that moment sticks forever! And there's such beauty in that. Television was easier, as you get a chance to perfect all the big and little moments. That being said, that also means you sometimes have to do the big and little moments, over and over.... with pleasure I might add! I really love both realms.

In doing a TV musical, what did you find enjoyable? Difficult?

I loved that it gave me a chance to get back to my roots. It's always fun when your TV audience gets to learn a bit more about the people playing their favorite characters and the expansion of their talents. And bonus: I got to play with a very talented cast & crew, and some of the most amazing dancers in LA!

"Full Westport" was such a fun number, and I'm assuming it was equally as fun to film?

It was incredible! The music is hilarious and catchy, and the choreography is fun and sassy!

Since you have such an extensive Broadway background, did your co-stars Ali Wong and Katy Mixon come to you for any advice?

These ladies are so talented! We all learn from each other on set all the time. I've known Katy since college and our musical theatre days, and Ali and I are always singing and dancing together on & off set!

Do you hope this is the first of many musical episodes for American Housewife?

Of course! Who doesn't love a little fun song and dance every now and then?! Especially when you have a cast as talented as ours!! Here's to next season!

