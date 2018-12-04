BWW Flashback: We Pledge ALLEGIANCE- Allegiance to Broadway- In Cinemas Today!

George Takei's ground-breaking Broadway musical is back by popular demand this holiday season! Experience Allegiance on the big screen on December 11, featuring an exclusive conversation with the creative team. CLICK HERE to get your tickets today!

On December 4, get the behind the scenes story of the show's journey to the stage. Allegiance to Broadway follows Jay Kuo and Lorenzo Thione along with the Broadway musical Allegiance's creative team from page to stage as they grapple with the tough subject matter of this shameful period in American history, and their obligation to maintaining and furthering George Takei's legacy. From rehearsals to marketing meetings and everywhere in between, this documentary sheds a light on the tough nature of show business and the creative decisions that all Broadway producers must face when trying to navigate the rough waters of Broadway. CLICK HERE for tickets!

Straight from its Broadway run and inspired by the true-life experience of its star George Takei (Star Trek, Heroes), Allegiance follows one family's extraordinary journey in this untold American story. Their loyalty was questioned, their freedom taken away, but their spirit could never be broken. Rejoice in one family's triumphant story of hope, love, and forgiveness in this groundbreaking musical.

To celebrate the musical's return to the big screen, we're flashing back through it's journey from stage to screen! Today, we're showing you a sneak peek of what's to come in the documentary!

