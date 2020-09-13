BWW Flashback: The Best Performances of MCC's Miscast Past!
Which past Miscast performance is YOUR favorite?
MCC Theater's annual Miscast gala is one of the most exciting and unique theater events in town. Broadway's hottest stars perform songs from roles in which they would never be cast. This year, for the first time ever, Miscast will go entirely digital, inviting in theater fans everywhere. The free, 90-minute broadcast will be captioned, and will feature all new performances, special guests, and more. Tune in right here at BroadwayWorld tonight at 8pm to watch live! The show will be available to watch through Thursday, September 17.
Performers will include: Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz, Tony Award nominee Robert Fairchild, Golden Globe nominee Beanie Feldstein, Tony Award winner Heather Headley, Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry, Emmy Award nominee Ingrid Michaelson, Tony Award nominee Rob McClure, Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr., Isaac Powell, Tony Award nominee Lauren Ridloff, Nicolette Robinson, Tony Award nominee Phillipa Soo, Tony Award nominee Adrienne Warren, and members of the original Broadway cast of Hairspray, including: Tony Award nominee Laura Bell Bundy, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler, Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein, Jenn Gambatese, Emmy Award nominee Jackie Hoffman, Kamilah Marshall, Tony Award nominee Matthew Morrison, Tony Award nominee Corey Reynolds, Judine Somerville, Shayna Steele, and Tony Award winner Marissa Jaret Winokur
In anticipation of the big night, we've rounded up our ten favorite, most miscast, past performances below! Which past Miscast performance is YOUR favorite?
Aaron Tveit and Gavin Creel sing "Take Me or Leave Me" from Rent:
Laura Benanti and Christopher Fitzgerald sing "Sixteen Going on Seventeen" from The Sound of Music:
Gavin Lee, Ethan Slater, and Wesley Taylor perform "You Could Drive a Person Crazy" from Company:
Stephanie J. Block sings "What Is It About Her?" from The Wild Party:
Luca Padovan, Joshua Colley and Douglas Baldeo join Ana Villafañe for "The Schuyler Sisters" from Hamilton:
Jeremy Jordan and Cheyenne Jackson sing "Who Will Love Me As I Am?" from Side Show:
Steven Pasquale sings "You'll Never Walk Alone" from Carousel:
Ben Platt sings "The Man That Got Away" from A Star Is Born:
Jonathan Groff and Christian Borle sing "If Mama Was Married" from Gypsy:
Cynthia Erivo sings "A Piece of Sky" from Yentl:
More Hot Stories For You
-
Dr. Anthony Fauci Comments On A Return To Theaters & More
In an Instagram Live interview with actress Jennifer Garner, Dr. Anthony Fauci weighed in on the state of the long-term effects of the coronavirus pan...
Original Broadway Creatives At Work On BEAUTY AND THE BEAST UK/Ireland Tour
Everyone's favorite tale as old as time will be hitting the road in Europe in 2021! ...
Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Moves Online; Events Include Virtual Meet-and-Greets With Ben Platt and More!
The biggest day for Broadway fans is going virtual for the first time in the event's history when the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction returns on ...
Andrew Lloyd Webber Says He Has Had 'Negligible Effects From the Oxford Vaccine and am Feeling Fine'
Andrew Lloyd Webber was recently vaccinated for the Oxford COVID-19 trial. Today, he shared an update on how he is feeling...
Ben Brantley Will Step Down From Position as Chief Theater Critic For The New York Times
Ben Brantley will step down from his position as chief theater critic for the New York Times after 24 years....
Madonna Talks Andrew Lloyd Webber and EVITA - 'I'm Not Sure he Even Wanted Me in the Movie'
The New York Post has reported that Madonna recently took to Instagram live with Diablo Cody, who Madonna is working with on her biopic, discussing ma...