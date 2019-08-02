BWW Flashback: Sting Sings from THE LAST SHIP on Tour, Coming to the US in 2020!

As BroadwayWorld first reported last week, Sting's acclaimed musical, THE LAST SHIP, starring and featuring original music and lyrics by multiple Grammy Award-winner Sting, will add three new cities as part of its international tour. After premiering in Los Angeles at Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre and then playing at SHN's Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco, THE LAST SHIP will have engagements in Washington D.C. at the National Theatre; St. Paul, MN at the Ordway and Detroit, MI at the Detroit Opera House.

Sting will star as shipyard foreman, "Jackie White," and will perform the role at every performance. Additional cities and casting be announced at a later date. While we await more details, check out some clips of Sting performing numbers from the show!

Highlights from The Last Ship in Toronto:

Sting sings "The Last Ship":

Sting sings "The Night the Pugilist Learned How to Dance":

Sting talks The Last Ship:

Click here for a full itinerary and visit thelastshipmusical.co.uk for additional information.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You