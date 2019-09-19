BWW Flashback: Get a Peek At Your Favorite Broadway Stars In Productions Growing Up!

We're throwing it back and celebrating the importance of education by looking back at some of your favorite Broadway stars' theatre roots in their local musicals and plays growing up! We've gathered posts from stars including Corey Cott, Andrew Barth Feldman, Rachel Zegler, and more to see the beginnings of their passion of the arts! Get a blast from the past by checking out all the photos and clips below!

After appearing together in Rent, Corey, Ben, and Max all went on careers on Broadway. Corey Cott made his Broadway debut as Jack Kelly in Newsies and also appeared on Broadway in as Gaston in Gigi and Donny in Bandstand. Ben Fankhauser originated the role of Davey in Broadway's Newsies and has also been seen in Off-Broadway's The Mad Ones and Hartford Stage's The Flamingo Kid. Max Chernin appeared on Broadway in the original cast of Bright Star and in the 2017 revival of Sunday in the Park with George.

After playing Frank Abagnale Jr. in his high school's production of Catch Me If You Can, Andrew won a 2018 Jimmy Award for his performance in the show. He then went on to make his Broadway debut in the title role of the hit musical Dear Evan Hansen, where he continues to play the role today.

After playing Sally Bowles in Cabaret, Micaela went on to make her Broadway debut this past season as Babe, one of the trio of ladies portraying the pop icon Cher in The Cher Show. She also appeared in Second Stage's staged concert of Dogfight and in NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live. She can currently be seen in the world premiere of Ethan Coen's A Play is a Poem in Los Angeles.

Antonio was a Jimmy Awards finalist in 2017 for his performance as Mickey McKee in Hello My Baby. After several other productions, including Grease seen here, Antonio went on the originate the role of Phoenix in the new musical Jagged Little Pill at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He is set to make his Broadway debut this season when the show moves into the Broadhurst Theatre this fall.

After appearing as Berger in his high school's production of Hair, Dan went on to play Jack Kelly in the national tour of Disney's hit musical Newsies. He has also since appeared in Goodspeed's Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Old Globe's How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and Lexington Theatre Company's Newsies.

Rachel Zegler

Rachel, seen here as Fiona in her high school's production of Shrek the Musical, is leading the cast of Stephen Spielberg's film adaptation of West Side Story alongside Ansel Elgort. The movie is set to be released in December 2020.

After appearing in Seussical as the Cat in the Hat, Stephanie went on to play Katherine in the national tour of Disney's hit musical Newsies. She made her Broadway debut this past season as Lois Lane in Roundabout Theatre Company's revival of Kiss Me, Kate. She also originated the role of Princess Anne in Roman Holiday for the show's run in San Francisco.

Adam, seen here starring in his eighth grade production, made his Broadway debut in the ensemble of Newsies, where he also understudied the roles of Jack and Davey. He then went on to play Calogero in Broadway's A Bronx Tale and Charlie Price in the national tour of Kinky Boots. He recently finished his run in Goodspeed's Hi, My Name is Ben.

Jake, seen here playing the titular role in Peter Pan, is about to take over the role of Dmitry in the national tour of the hit musical Anastasia. A recent graduate from UCLA, he has also been seen Off-Broadway in Second Stage Theater's production of Superhero, originating the role of Dwayne.

Nathan, seen here in his high school's production of Romeo & Juliet, made his Broadway debut in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, where he appeared in the ensemble and understudied the role of Scorpius. He has also been seen regionally in Rags at Goodspeed and Rock of Ages at Pittsburgh CLO.

After appearing in the cast of the Sound of Music, Garett went on to appear in several Broadway productions, including Mary Poppins, Newsies, Matilda, and Carousel. He has also been seen on the national tours of Wicked and Hello, Dolly! He is set to appear on the big screen in Stephen Spielberg's film adaptation of West Side Story, set to be released in December 2020.





