BWW Flashback: Celebrate THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: LIVE ON STAGE With A Look Back At The Show's Journey
December 7th is going to be far from a typical Bikini Bottom day because The Spongebob Musical: Live On Stage! is coming to Nickelodeon! The Tony-nominated musical is coming to the small screen with stars from its original Broadway cast, including Ethan Slater, Danny Skinner, Gavin Lee, and more. To celebrate and prepare you for the best day ever, we're looking back at some of the show's standout moments during its journey, from its out-of-town tryout in Chicago, to Broadway and beyond! Check it all out with the videos below!
The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! reunites members of the original award-winning Broadway company and will simulcast on Saturday, December 7th, at 7:00pm across Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons. Joining the cast is veteran SpongeBob SquarePants voice actor Tom Kenny as "Patchy the Pirate," performing the original Sara Bareilles song "Poor Pirates."
The stakes are higher than ever, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the potential of total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises and takes center stage.
The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! cast will include Ethan Slater as SpongeBob SquarePants, Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Danny Skinner as Patrick Star, Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs, Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton, Christina Sajous as Sandy Cheeks and Tom Kenny as 'Patchy the Pirate'. The ensemble will include Kyle Hamilton, Katie Lee Hill, Curtis Holbrook, Jesse JP Johnson, L'ogan J'ones, Jai'len Josey, Kelvin Moon Loh, Lauralyn Mcclelland, Vasthy Mompoint, Bryonha Marie Parham, Oneika Phillips, Jon Rua, JC Schuster, Abby C. Smith, Robert Taylor Jr., Allan Washington.
Tom Higgenson from Plain White T's and Ethan Slater Perform 'BFF"
Creating the Show's World Premiere Production
The Show Gets Its World Premiere At Chicago's Oriental Theatre
Recording the Show's Original Cast Recording
But seriously, I am so excited/honored to be making my broadway debut with this amazing group of fools. Today was a blast, and it's only looking up from here. Best (first) day ever. ? ? ? ? @spongebobbway #spongebobbway #broadway #bestdayever #firstday #fools #palacetheatre
First Day of Broadway Rehearsals
?It's the press day ever!? ? ? ? ? #spongebobbway #spongebob #bestdayever #press #wednesday #broadway
Broadway Press Day
Getting my broadway (!) dressing room ready, little by little. Got my seltzer, my art, my fork and a long way to go. Making a little home at the palace. Tech day 3. ? ? ? ? #sodastream #fanart #spongebobbway #palacetheatre #dressingroom #broadway #spongebob #timessquare #food
Moving Into the Palace Theatre
2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Opening Night on Broadway
@broadwaycon Magic! The cosplay was everything! The fans were everything! Thanks for having me! * * * * * ? ? ? ?#spongebobbway #spongebobmusical #sandycheeks #gettingcheeky #broadwaycon #cosplay #bestfansever
BroadwayCon 2018
2018 Easter Bonnet Competition
Performance on the Today Show
Best ensemble nominees at the @chitaawards reception!! Go @spongebobbway for your recognition in dance!! #ensembleawards #goalachieved #bestdayever
Chita Rivera Awards Nominee Reception
Still reeling. . . . . ?: Joseph Marzullo and @emiliomk #thisisbroadway #tonynominee #spongebob #spongebobbroadway #spongebobbway #spongebobmusical #broadway #tonyawards
Tony Meet the Press Day
Performance on The View
Tony Awards 2018
New fav pic of the joy of @spongebobbway !! With @kelvinmoonloh #closingnight #joy #scatterjoy
Closing Night on Broadway
Performance on the 2019 Kid's Choice Awards
National Tour Launches
Another chop. #spongebobliveonnick
Broadway Cast Reunites To Film The Spongebob Musical: Live On Stage!
The Spongebob Musical: Live On Stage! Sets Premiere Date