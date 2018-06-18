BWW Exclusive: Watch a Recap of Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp

Click Here for More Articles on KRISTIN CHENOWETH

Kristin Chenoweth recently held her 4th annual Broadway Bootcamp, followed by the 2nd annual Kristi Awards. BroadwayWorld is giving you a look at the video that introduced the awards ceremony.

The film was shot by Nellie Beavers, Richard Jay-Alexander, Kim Vento, Katherine Miller & The KCBBC Interns and edited by Nellie Beavers as an opener, showing a comprehensive edit of what the week is like at the now famous program, started by Kristin Chenoweth, Mark Frie, Kim Vento, John Sawyer and Jack T. Wallace. The visuals were set to the Overture from THE FANTASTICKS, in loving memory of Harvey Schmidt, who passed away recently. Many people are not aware that Kristin Chenoweth's first job in New York was playing Luisa in THE FANTASTICKS by Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt at The Sullivan Street Playhouse.

Watch it below!

This year celebrated the 4th year of Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp. New to camp was an After Lunch FaceTime Series with stars currently on Broadway: Andrew Chappelle, Ben Crawford, Katharine McPhee, and Lea Salonga. The Broadway savvy faculty worked alongside Oklahoma native talent and included: Richard Jay-Alexander, Faith Prince, Lara Teeter, Kevin Stites, Michael Orland, Christopher Sieber, Baayork Lee, Nellie Beavers, Kyle Garvin, Celeste Simone, Matt Berman, Bruce Glikas, Jenifer Jones, Jeremy Stevens, George Toumayan, Kent Dennis, Caroline Coffey, Josh New, Jack T. Wallace, John Sawyer and, of course, Ms. Chenoweth, herself.

