BWW Exclusive: The True Story of COME FROM AWAY

For over two years, fans have been flocking to the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre for a chance to experience Broadway's bonafide hit, Come From Away. Audiences need not come all the way to New York City to celebrate this epic tale of humanity at its best, however. Since the musical took Broadway by storm in 2017, it has opened all around the world, sharing its touching, universal story across the globe. Today, we celebrate the show's journey from Gander to Broadway and everywhere in between!

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

For additional information, visit: https://comefromaway.com









