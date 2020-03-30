Songs from the Vault
BWW Exclusive: Songs from the Vault- Matt Cavenaugh Sings 'I Am In Love'!

Article Pixel Mar. 30, 2020  

The Broadway is well underway and already theatre fans everywhere are restless. BroadwayWorld wants to fill the void by delivering your theatre fix each and every day until April 13. Below, we're continuing our commitment to bringing you new, never-before-seen performances from some of Broadway's biggest stars, before they were Broadway's biggest stars.

In 2004, BroadwayWorld gathered a slew of stars for Standing Ovations 2- a special concert event at Joe's Pub. Below, watch as Matt Cavenaugh sings "I Am In Love."

Check back tomorrow for even more exclusive videos from BroadwayWorld's Songs from the Vault!

