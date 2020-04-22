Songs from the Vault
Click Here for More Articles on Songs from the Vault

BWW Exclusive: Songs from the Vault- Mandy Gonzalez Sings THE WIZARD OF OZ!

Article Pixel Apr. 22, 2020  

The Broadway is well underway and already theatre fans everywhere are restless. BroadwayWorld wants to fill the void by delivering your theatre fix each and every day until the shows go on again. Below, we're continuing our commitment to bringing you new, never-before-seen performances from some of Broadway's biggest stars, before they were Broadway's biggest stars.

In 2014, BroadwayWorld gathered a slew of stars to celebrate our 10th Anniversay in BroadwayWorld Visits Oz, a special concert event at Joe's Pub benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Below, watch as Mandy Gonzalez sings "Red Shoes Blues" from Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Wizard of Oz!

Check back tomorrow for even more exclusive videos from BroadwayWorld's Songs from the Vault!

BWW Exclusive: Songs from the Vault- Mandy Gonzalez Sings THE WIZARD OF OZ!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV

  • BWW TV: Watch Bonnie Milligan and Amber Ardolino in Music Video for 'End Up Together'
  • BWW Exclusive: Conversations and Music with Michael Feinstein- Songs with Different Lyrics!
  • BWW TV: Karen Olivo, Daniel Breaker and More Call for Passage of the HALT Solitary Confinement Act
  • BWW Exclusive: Conversations and Music with Michael Feinstein- Howard Dietz and Arthur Schwartz