BWW Exclusive: Nasia Thomas Sings 'I'm a Part of That' From Virtual Production of THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Nasia Thomas (Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and Nicholas Edwards (Frozen, Berkshire Theatre Group's Godspell) will star in the upcoming upcoming site-specific virtual production of The Last Five Years, which features book, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County).

The production is being rehearsed remotely and will be streamed from a New York apartment, following all COVID-19 safety protocols from Actors' Equity Association, the state of New York, and federal guidelines. The Last Five Years will be presented for 16 performances from March 15-28, 2021. Tickets are available now at https://www.ootbtheatrics.com/l5y.

An emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years, The Last Five Years' unconventional structure consists of Cathy, the woman, telling her story backwards while Jamie, the man, tells his story chronologically; the two characters only meet once, at their wedding in the middle of the show.