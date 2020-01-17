BWW Exclusive: Ken Fallin Draws the Stage - Laura Linney in MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON
BroadwayWorld has teamed up with renowned caricature artist Ken Fallin, a life-long theater enthusiast, who has drawn many Broadway and Off-Broadway productions. Below, check out his latest illustration, featuring Laura Linney in MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON on Broadway.
Fallin is an internationally published caricature artist whose work has appeared in many publications including the L.A. Times, The New Yorker Magazine, the Washington Post, In Style magazine, Playbill and for nearly 20 years, the Wall Street Journal.
Ken's intricately detailed pen and ink portraits of celebrities from the diverse worlds of entertainment, politics, finance, sports and pop culture have been featured in many ad campaigns and special events for HBO, CBS news, BMG music, American Express, Walt Disney Productions and New York City's Metropolitan Opera Company
Ken's career began in 1984 when he first created the witty pen and ink caricatures of famous theatrical personalities for the phenomenally successful satirical revue, "Forbidden Broadway". These drawings became inextricably linked with the show, and new artwork was created for subsequent editions of the show for the next 30 years.
In addition to his commercial work, Ken's original artwork can be found in the private collections of many celebrated clients, including Bernadette Peters, Angela Lansbury, Sir Patrick Stewart, Barbara Cook, Sir Cameron Mackintosh, John Laroquette, Bradley Cooper, and Barbra Streisand.
In 2010, Ken was honored to be nominated for an EMMY award for his animated commercial for CNBC's "Squawk Box" TV show. A number of Ken's portraits hang in New York's venerable Player's Club and several of his posters are in the Permanent Collection of London's Victoria and Albert Museum. He has had one-man shows in Los Angeles and New York City.
Illustration by Ken Fallin. To inquire about prints or original art: kenfallin@verizon.net
