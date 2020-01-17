BWW Exclusive: Ken Fallin Draws the Stage - Laura Linney in MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON

Click Here for More Articles on Ken Fallin Draws the Stage

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with renowned caricature artist Ken Fallin, a life-long theater enthusiast, who has drawn many Broadway and Off-Broadway productions. Below, check out his latest illustration, featuring Laura Linney in MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON on Broadway.

Fallin is an internationally published caricature artist whose work has appeared in many publications including the L.A. Times, The New Yorker Magazine, the Washington Post, In Style magazine, Playbill and for nearly 20 years, the Wall Street Journal.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You