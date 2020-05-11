BWW Exclusive: Get Your Workout On with Mark Fisher Fitness Trainer Harold Gibbons!

Your fitness doesn't have to hit PAUSE, so we're teaming up with Mark Fisher Fitness to offer you a bodyweight workout to get your fitness fix! Mark Fisher Fitness's Steward of Strength Harold Gibbons is here to show you a bodyweight workout to get your fitness fix. Today we have a minimalist workout for some metabolic mayhem!

BWW x MFF FIT IN 15 WORKOUT

Take 3-4 minutes for a quick warm-up to get prepared with Belly Lift Breathing for 10 exhales, Rocking, Nods, and Turns for 10 reps per move, Spiderman Lunges with Hip Lift for 10 reps per side, and Wiggle Butts for 10 reps per side. That should prepare us for the workout, and start teasing the body awareness and control we'll need for the workout!

Today's workout is the trio of Skater Jumps, Alternating Toe-Tap Push-Ups, and One-Arm Supported Rows, and we'll be aiming for 10 reps of each exercise, with enough rest between exercises to ensure impeccable technique. Here are some pointers:

Skater Jumps: My perfect skater jump is a little bit more speed skater than figure skater - it's all about developing strength and stability through the feet and hips. TO help this, I love doing them with a pause that's just long enough to make sure I'm sticking every landing. Your hamstrings, inner thighs, and outer booty really help control this one.

Alternating Toe-Tap Push-Ups (or push-up of choice): All push-ups are fantastic for developing strength through the core, chest, shoulders, and arms, and this one adds the benefits of shoulder mobility and overhead stability as well. You can reach for your toes or knees, or instead focus on the most pristine push-ups possible for YOUR abilities.

One Arm Supported Row: The Supported Row is one of my favorite variations because it helps you get good alignment and using your arm for support means it's easier to engage your abs, so they work harder. You can fill up a backpack or tote back with heavy household items like canned food or books, or use any weights you have at home.

You can do as many rounds as you want, but 3-6 rounds should take between 15-30 minutes and give you a great kick of cardio and strength at the same time! For more online fitness shenanigans from the crew at @mffclubhouse, visit markfisherfitness.com/online.





Related Articles